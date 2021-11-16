Gogo's AVANCE L5 Tops 500,000 Business Aviation Flights

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogo Business Aviation's (NASDAQ: GOGO) AVANCE L5 has flown on more than 500,000 flights since it launched in August of 2017.

"Demand for connectivity continues to be very high and the AVANCE L5 and Gogo Biz 4G network are delivering a great experience for customers who are doing data-heavy activities while in flight," said Sergio Aguirre, president of Gogo Business Aviation. "AVANCE L5 continues to deliver, meeting the ever-increasing needs of our growing customer base."

There are currently more than 1,500 aircraft flying with an AVANCE L5 system onboard, and across the half a million flights that have been flown with L5, 273.7 terabytes of data have been consumed.

Across Gogo's systems, flight counts on Gogo-equipped aircraft continue to grow, with third quarter 2021 flight counts up 24% compared to the pre-Covid third quarter of 2019. Also in the third quarter of 2021, Gogo saw a 78% increase in megabytes consumed per day on its network and a 44% increase in megabytes per flight as compared to the third quarter of 2019.

AVANCE L5 is the most successful and widely adopted broadband connectivity system in business aviation and offers the easiest upgrade path to Gogo 5G.

AVANCE L5 is delivering 2-7+ Mbps speeds, based on interviews with more than 70 Gogo customers by Boston Consulting Group. Customers report regularly using video-intense applications like Zoom, Teams, and social media.

