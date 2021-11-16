Inaugural 2022 USA Triathlon Multisport National Championships Festival To Be Held In Irving, Texas

The new multisport event will be held April 28-May 1, 2022, and will include six National Championship events, including the new Age Group Mixed Relay National Championships and Super Sprint Triathlon Time Trial National Championships.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Triathlon, in partnership with the City of Irving, Texas, today announced that Irving will host the inaugural 2022 USA Triathlon Multisport National Championships Festival, scheduled for April 28-May 1, 2022. The new Multisport National Championships Festival encompasses six of USA Triathlon's National Championship events, bringing to Irving the nation's best multisport athletes as they compete for national titles in multiple race formats involving variations of swimming, biking and running during the four-day event.

USA Triathlon, in partnership with the City of Irving, Texas, today announced that Irving will host the inaugural 2022 USA Triathlon Multisport National Championships Festival, scheduled for April 28-May 1, 2022. The new Multisport National Championships Festival encompasses six of USA Triathlon’s National Championship events, bringing to Irving the nation’s best run-bike-run, swim-run, swim-bike and swim-bike-run athletes as they compete for national titles during the four-day event.

The 2022 USA Triathlon Multisport National Championships Festival will include the following National Championship events:

Draft-legal Triathlon National Championships

Duathlon (run-bike-run) National Championships (standard and draft-legal sprint distances)

Aquathlon (swim-run) National Championships

Aquabike (swim-bike) National Championships (standard distance)

Super Sprint Triathlon Time Trial National Championships

Age Group Mixed Relay National Championships

"This brand-new Multisport National Championships Festival has been a long time in the making and we are thrilled to head to Irving, Texas, a terrific host city with a long history of supporting triathlons, for the debut edition," said Rocky Harris, USA Triathlon CEO. "We've long wanted to bring together several of our multisport national championship events as one, multi-day event where triathletes, duathletes and aquabike and aquathlon athletes can all come together to race at a fabulous venue. For the age group athlete looking to compete in multiple disciplines and qualify for Team USA, no longer will they have to travel to multiple events throughout the year – they can come to Multisport National Championships Festival and race several events over race weekend. These four days in Irving are really going to be a celebration of multisport racing."

"We are excited to welcome the USA Triathlon Multisport National Championships Festival home to Irving for 2022," said Irving Mayor Rick Stopfer. "Our long and strong history with triathlons, and our award-winning reputation for hospitality will assure your competitors, their families and fans and your sponsors are in for a spectacular event, hosted in one of the most diverse communities in the country. We look forward to welcoming the world home to Irving."

The host community for National Championships play a vital role, particularly in a multi-day, multi-discipline event, and the Multisport National Championships Festival logo pays homage to the city of Irving with a nod to the Mustangs of Las Colinas, the beautiful sculpture of nine bronze mustangs galloping across a granite prairie stream in the Las Colinas Urban Center, location for the event.

In addition to the Championship events, the Multisport National Championships Festival will also include a non-championship Olympic-distance triathlon and an open-water swim competition. None of the races, including the National Championship events, require qualification. Registration, powered by TicketSocket is currently open at multisportfestival.com.

All races will be held at Levy Event Plaza, which opened in 2020 along Lake Carolyn as a dedicated outdoor hub for Irving community events. Levy Event Plaza is a convenient 10-minute drive from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and is within the bustling Las Colinas area with beautiful lake-side trails and a plethora of dining, hotel and entertainment options, including the Toyota Music Factory.

"Irving has been honored to host a wide range of amateur and professional sports over the years, including serving as the host site for the 2000 Olympic Triathlon Trials ahead of triathlon's Olympic debut," said Irving City Manager Chris Hillman. "The USA Triathlon Multisport National Championships Festival will allow us to welcome competitors, sponsors and fans from all over to Irving, and showcase our award-winning service and hospitality."

To learn more about the 2022 USA Triathlon Multisport National Championships Festival, visit multisportfestival.com.

