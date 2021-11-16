SESAC Celebrates Songwriters and Publishers with 2021 Nashville Music Awards Niko Moon Named Songwriter of the Year

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SESAC celebrated its songwriters and music publishers behind the year's most-performed country and Americana songs for the 2021 Nashville Music Awards, which took place in a digital format. The annual award winners were announced on the organization's website and social media platforms with exclusive photos and videos from some of country music's top songwriters, publishers, and performers.

"Songwriting and music publishing are at the very core of the music business, and we at SESAC love that we get to honor those contributions," said Scott Jungmichel, President and COO, SESAC PRO. "We are happy to celebrate our top performed songs over the past year."

"We are very proud of the songs we awarded this year," said Shannan Hatch, Vice President of Creative Services. "Our Nashville creative team worked hard to come up with creative, cozy, and safe gatherings to celebrate the successes of our SESAC songwriter and publisher family who won awards. We all look forward to the future when we can safely celebrate with everyone in person."

Niko Moon was named SESAC's Songwriter of the Year for the first time, who's single "Good Time" became his first #1 hit as an artist. Additionally, he penned the chart-topper "Gone," recorded by Dierks Bentley. Lee Brice's seventh #1 hit song, "One Of Them Girls," published by Warner Chappell Music was named SESAC Song of the Year. Warner Chappell Music also took home the Publisher of the Year accolade, most recently winning the award in 2019. Additionally, Walker Hayes' 16-week #1 viral hit "Fancy Like," written by affiliate Josh Jenkins and published by SMACK Songs and Kobalt, was awarded a new honor, Sync Song of the Year.

Below you will find a complete list of winners. In addition, you can click here to find an Awards page with photos and special messages from SESAC Country and Americana honorees. For downloadable photos, click here.

Honorees:

"ONE OF THEM GIRLS"

Written by:

Lee Brice

Published by:

Love Cannons Publishing, Warner Chappell Music

Recorded by:

Lee Brice

"LOVE YOU LIKE I USED TO"

Written by:

Casey Brown

Published by:

Blue Corolla Oklahoma, Feel Your Creative Pulse Music

Recorded by:

Russell Dickerson

"GOOD TIME"

Written by:

Niko Moon

Published by:

Niko Moon Publishing, Warner Chappell Music

Recorded by:

Niko Moon

"DOWN TO ONE"

Written by:

Justin Ebach

Published by:

Memory Days, Curb Wordspring Music, Warner Chappell Music

Recorded by:

Luke Bryan

"NOBODY"

Written by:

Matt Alderman

Published by:

Good Vibes Good Times Music, Curb Congregation Songs

Recorded by:

Dylan Scott

"GONE"

Written by:

Niko Moon

Published by:

Niko Moon Publishing, Warner Chappell Music

Recorded by:

Dierks Bentley

"MOMMA'S HOUSE"

Written by:

Justin Wilson

Published by:

404 Music Publishing, Somebody Play It Again Music, BMG

Recorded by:

Dustin Lynch

"BREAKING UP WAS EASY IN THE 90'S"

Written by:

Chris La Corte

Published by:

Card Tables Music, Miller Crow Music, Concord Tunes, Hang Your Hat Hits, Soaring Swine Songs

Recorded by:

Sam Hunt

"SOMEBODY LIKE THAT"

Written by:

Alex Kline, Allison Veltz Cruz

Published by:

Ziggys Z Music, Songs of Porterfied Music, Hipgnosis Tunes, Reviver

Recorded by:

Tenille Arts

"FAMOUS FRIENDS"

Written by:

Cary Barlowe

Published by:

Bennett's Dad Songs, Warner Chappell Music, Songs of Rhythm House Black, Roc Nation US Music

Recorded by:

Chris Young and Kane Brown

"CHAMPAGNE NIGHT"

Written by:

Tina Annetta Gemza, Hillary Scott

Published by:

G23 Music Publishing, EKT Music Publishing, Warner Chappell Music, Songland Television Publishing, BMG

Recorded by:

Lady A

"UNDIVIDED"

Written by:

Chris Loocke

Published by:

Warner Chappell Music, Tree Vibez Bus Vibes

Recorded by:

Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard

"COLD BEER CALLING MY NAME"

Written by:

Alysa Vanderheym

Published by:

Castle Bound Music

Recorded by:

Jameson Rodgers featuring Luke Combs

"LIKE A LADY"

Written by:

Hillary Scott

Published by:

EKT Music Publishing, Warner Chappell Music

Recorded by:

Lady A

"I HOPE"

Written by:

Jon Nite

Recorded by:

Gabby Barrett

"LADY"

Written by:

Jon Nite

Recorded by:

Brett Young

"WHAT SHE WANTS TONIGHT"

Written by:

Jon Nite

Recorded by:

Luke Bryan

"JUST THE WAY"

Recorded by:

Parmalee X Blanco Brown

"BLAME IT ON YOU"

Written by:

Michael Tyler, Brian White

Published by:

MTNOIZE, BW Tunes, Peertunes LTD, SB21 Music Publishing

Recorded by:

Jason Aldean

"MEMORY I DON'T MESS WITH"

Written by:

Lee Brice

Published by:

Love Cannons Publishing, Warner Chappell Music

Recorded by:

Lee Brice

"KNOW THAT I KNOW"

Written by:

Rachael Price, Mike Olson

Published by:

17 Lake Street Music, Warner Chappell Music

Recorded by:

Lake Street Dive

"HYPOTHETICALS"

Written by:

Rachael Price, Mike Olson

Published by:

17 Lake Street Music, Warner Chappell Music

Recorded by:

Lake Street Dive

"MAKING DO"

Written by:

Rachael Price, Mike Olson

Published by:

17 Lake Street Music, Warner Chappell Music

Recorded by:

Lake Street Dive

"HIGH WIND"

Written by:

Andrew Nelson

Published by:

Uncle Kens Music, The Back 40 Music

Recorded by:

Great Peacock

"YOU GET IT ALL"

Written by:

Hayes Carll

Published by:

Highway 87 Publishing, BMG

Recorded by:

Hayes Carll

About SESAC PRO:

SESAC Performing Rights Organization is the second oldest PRO in the U.S. It drives efficiency in licensing for music users and enhances value for its affiliated writers, publishers, and composers by providing timely, efficient royalty collection and distribution. SESAC PRO represents over 30,000 songwriters and film composers from a broad range of genres including artists such as Adele, Burna Boy, Christophe Beck, Rosanne Cash, David Crosby, Neil Diamond, Bob Dylan, Lalah Hathaway, Kesha, Gabriel Mann, R.E.M., and many more. SESAC Music Group is a leader and innovator in music licensing that administers public performance, mechanical, and other rights through SESAC PRO and its affiliates including The Harry Fox Agency, Rumblefish, and Mint Digital Services. SESAC Music Group has offices in New York, Nashville, Los Angeles, London and Munich.

