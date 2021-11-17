Ada Announced as One of Deloitte's Technology Fast 50™ Program Winners

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ada , the leader in Automated Brand Interactions, is presented the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program award for its rapid revenue growth, entrepreneurial spirit and bold innovation. The program recognizes technology companies with the highest revenue-growth percentage over the past four years. Ada ranks 13 with a 2415% percent increase in revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program winners consist of public and private companies in the technology sector, which have transformed the industry. Now in its 24th year, the program runs alongside the broader Deloitte North American Technology Fast 500™, with winners automatically eligible for this elite ranking.

Ada's CEO and co-founder Mike Murchison credits the firm's significant revenue growth to its superior no-code platform that leverages the power of conversational AI to automate brand interactions , driving exceptional results for almost 300 brands like Zoom, Facebook and Square. "We're thrilled to be a part of Deloitte's Fast 50 list alongside some of the world's most innovative companies. Over the last year, Ada has supported hundreds of new, international clients, automated 1.5 billion brand interactions and scaled our digital-first team to over 400 members in eight different countries. We're looking forward to continuing this substantial growth into 2022 as we establish deeper relationships for our clients and their customers."

"As we rise above another year of uncertainty, we are exceptionally proud to announce this year's Fast 50 winners," stated Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. "These innovative trailblazers have demonstrated resilience, true commitment to innovation, adaptability, and business leadership as we cope with an ever-changing new normal. The Fast 50 companies act as catalysts, driving growth of Canadian business."

To qualify for the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranking, companies must have been in business for at least four years, have revenues of at least $5 million, be headquartered in Canada, own proprietary technology, conduct research and development activities in Canada and invest a minimum of five percent of gross revenues in R&D.

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating business growth, innovation and entrepreneurship, the program features distinct categories, including the Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise Fast 15, Clean Technology, and Companies-to- Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2021 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBC, EDC, Miller Thomson, Clarity Recruitment, and Lafond. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca.

About Ada

Ada is the leading technology provider of Automated Brand Interactions, empowering the world's fastest growing companies, like Zoom, Facebook and Square, with best-in-class solutions that deliver digital-first, omni-channel experiences at scale. Fueling interactions between brands and the people who love them—prospective and loyal customers, stakeholders and employees—Ada transforms reactive CX models into proactive, tailored profit generators. Ada's brand interaction layer spans the entire customer journey, automating everything from simple, day-to-day inquiries to deeply complex conversations. For more information, visit www.ada.cx .

