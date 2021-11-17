Constant Contact Enhances Platform With New Features For Small Businesses Product suite updates in 2021 strengthen security, improve efficiency, and empower customers to drive results

Constant Contact, a comprehensive digital marketing platform trusted by millions of small businesses, today announced significant upgrades to its platform. These enhancements further the company's commitment to providing small businesses with the tools and counsel to achieve real results, and demonstrate its continued momentum heading into 2022.

After re-establishing itself as a standalone company in early 2021, Constant Contact has relentlessly innovated with the goal of delivering exceptional value to its customers. Following significant updates in areas such as marketing automation, campaign design and ecommerce, small business leaders can now use Constant Contact to work more efficiently, create content that converts, and take control of their online sales.

"As we turn the corner into a new year, small businesses are looking for better ways to both understand what their customers are looking for, and deliver that value to them amidst a crowded inbox," said Aditya Joshi, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Constant Contact. "The enhancements we've made to Constant Contact this year address several of those pain points by making it simple for small business leaders to translate customer actions into tailored communications — without adding to their workload. Doing so will help cultivate stronger customer relationships, improve retention, and drive more results for their businesses."

The product enhancements announced today include:

Campaign Builder Updates: Improvements to Constant Contact's campaign creation tools help small businesses create beautiful emails that stand out in crowded inboxes. Specific updates include:

Marketing Automation Enhancements: New behavioral triggers and automated email campaign flows allow small businesses to quickly create hyper-relevant experiences for their customers based on real-time data. Constant Contact's sophisticated automation engine handles the sending process to save time and ensure the right message reaches the right users.

Privacy Controls: Constant Contact has added new methods for customers to manage their personal data and maintain the privacy of their account.

