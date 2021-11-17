CUNY SPH partners with five colleges to offer graduate pipeline program

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy (CUNY SPH) has partnered with select CUNY colleges to offer an accelerated pipeline program to a master's degree for students interested in a career in public health.

The CUNY SPH 4+1 program will allow students at Lehman College, Medgar Evers College, Queens College, York College, and Macaulay Honors College to take up to 12 credits of graduate level courses at CUNY SPH during their junior and senior years, allowing for the completion of a bachelor's degree from their college and a master of public health (MPH) or master of science (MS) degree from CUNY SPH in five years rather than six.

In its 2022 "Best Public Health Schools" list, the U.S. News & World Report ranks CUNY SPH 16th in the nation, placing it in a top position among public schools for public health in both New York State and the tri-state (NY, NJ, CT) area. The school emphasizes interdisciplinary approaches to solving complex health problems by analyzing their causes at multiple levels of organization (such as individual, family, community, city, and nation) and planning interventions that address these levels of influence.

"We are very excited about this partnership and look forward to welcoming students from these five CUNY colleges," says Ashish Joshi, senior associate dean of student and academic affairs. "This program will enable them to enroll in any of our nine master's degrees and graduate with the knowledge and tools to solve the complex public health challenges of the 21st century."

Students at these five CUNY colleges can apply to the program for Spring or Summer admission. Accepted students will be provisionally admitted to CUNY SPH pending successful completion of their bachelor's degree. Once students have received their undergraduate degree, they will be automatically admitted to CUNY SPH to complete their MPH or MS degree.

"This program will facilitate a seamless transition from undergraduate to graduate studies for CUNY students interested in creating and promoting evidence-based solutions to the most pressing public health issues," says CUNY SPH Dean Ayman El-Mohandes. "We are delighted to partner with these institutions and look forward to welcoming these dedicated students to our campus."

