Accessibility-as-a-Service leader recognized on Deloitte Technology Fast 500™; attributes three-year revenue growth of over 420% to a need for inclusion in a digital-first world

eSSENTIAL Accessibility Named One of North America's Fastest Growing Tech Companies Accessibility-as-a-Service leader recognized on Deloitte Technology Fast 500™; attributes three-year revenue growth of over 420% to a need for inclusion in a digital-first world

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eSSENTIAL Accessibility (eA), the leading digital Accessibility-as-a-Service platform, today announced its inclusion in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America. eA has seen revenue growth of more than 420% in the past three years and recently announced a $55 million Series B funding round led by KKR .

eSSENTIAL Accessibility is the smarter way to digital accessibility and legal compliance. As the leading Accessibility-as-a-Service platform, it enables brands to empower people by helping them deliver inclusive web, mobile, and product experiences that comply with global regulations and ensure that people of all abilities have equal access. Learn more at www.essentialaccessibility.com. (PRNewsfoto/eSSENTIAL Accessibility)

"Our accelerated growth reinforces the fact that there is a clear and urgent need for online equality, and we're committed to meeting that need universally," said Mark Steele , co-founder and CEO at eSSENTIAL Accessibility.

Approximately 61 million adults in the United States live with some form of disability, which may impact their ability to interact with online content. eSSENTIAL Accessibility plays a crucial role in promoting inclusive digital experiences by helping organizations improve and monitor the accessibility of their websites, apps and other digital products. It also helps clients meet global legal and regulatory requirements surrounding digital accessibility, including the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act.

"This recognition from Deloitte is a testament to our team's passion, resolve and steadfast commitment to our mission, and the hard work of our customers as they go above and beyond to create inclusive digital experiences," Steele said.

Steele attributes the company's sustained success to an increasing reliance on digital tools to work, shop and play, particularly in the past 18 months. Deloitte's report highlights the importance of innovating to match this trend.

"The pandemic has underscored the urgent need for tech solutions in a variety of areas across health care, fintech, energy tech, entertainment, to name a few, so reliance on innovators like the winners of the Technology Fast 500 is more important than ever," said Christie Simons , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit & assurance practice. "These companies are not only at the cutting edge, transforming the way we do business, but most importantly, recognize the strategic importance of ongoing innovation, especially in the ever-changing world of technology."

For more information on how eA is building a more accessible future, visit www.essentialaccessibility.com .

About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About eSSENTIAL Accessibility

eSSENTIAL Accessibility is the smarter way to digital accessibility and legal compliance. As the leading Accessibility-as-a-Service platform, it enables brands to empower people by helping them deliver inclusive web, mobile, and product experiences that comply with global regulations and ensure that people of all abilities have equal access. Learn more at www.essentialaccessibility.com .

Media Contacts

Avery Nunez

BLASTmedia for eSSENTIAL Accessibility

eSSENTIALAccessibility@blastmedia.com

317.806.1900 ext. 159

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE eSSENTIAL Accessibility