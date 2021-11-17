Houston Law Review's 26th Annual Frankel Lecture explores academic freedom in a polarizing time

HOUSTON, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Houston Law Review will host its 26th Annual Frankel Lecture on Friday, Nov. 19 to examine the topics of academic expression and the challenges of discrimination when teaching and writing in a university setting. Harvard Law School Professor Jeannie Suk Gersen will discuss the connection between academic freedom and university rules; norms and practices of discrimination; and harassment and bullying. She also plans to look at the relation between the promotion of free speech and the promotion of diversity and inclusion.

Commentators for the lecture hosted by the Houston Law Review are Professor of Law Khiara M. Bridges from UC Berkeley School of Law and Professor of Politics Keith E. Whittington from Princeton University.

Gersen is the John H. Watson, Jr. Professor of Law at Harvard Law School. She teaches constitutional law, criminal law and procedure, family law, and the law of art, fashion, and the performing arts. Before joining Harvard faculty in 2006, she served as a law clerk to Justice David Souter on the United States Supreme Court, and to Judge Harry Edwards on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

A Yale and an Oxford graduate, Gersen was a Marshall Scholar and at Harvard, a Paul and Daisy Soros Fellow. Gersen has also been a Guggenheim Fellow and a recipient of Harvard Law School's Sacks-Fruend Award for Teaching Excellence. She has written three books, including "At Home in the Law" which was awarded the Law and Society Association's Herbert Jacob Prize for the best law and society book of the year.

The Frankel Lecture will be held online from 12 – 2 p.m. (Central), Friday, Nov. 19. Participating attorneys will receive one hour of CLE credit. Click here to register.

