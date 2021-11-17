- Jobble, Inc and indi® Introduce Debit Mastercard Designed for the Gig Economy

Jobble Partners with indi to Launch indi for Jobblers, a First of its Kind Banking Solution Empowering Gig Workers

Jobble Partners with indi to Launch indi for Jobblers, a First of its Kind Banking Solution Empowering Gig Workers - Jobble, Inc and indi® Introduce Debit Mastercard Designed for the Gig Economy

BOSTON and PITTSBURGH, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jobble, which supports the job search of millions of independent workers, and indi, which pioneered digital banking solutions for the gig economy, today announced the launch of a debit card to address the need for accessible banking solutions for gig workers.

Jobble Partners with indi to Launch indi for Jobblerss, a First of its Kind Banking Solution Empowering Gig Workers

Jobble Partners with indi to Launch indi for Jobblers, a First of its Kind Banking Solution Empowering Gig Workers

Supported by PNC Bank and powered exclusively by the Mastercard network, indi for Jobblers is an FDIC-insured banking solution designed for independent workers' unique financial needs, including a debit card and mobile app with tax savings and expense tracking features. Payments from Jobble to the indi for Jobblers card can be made instantly.

"The gig economy has proven to be essential to the U.S. economy, and at Jobble, we are doing our part to ensure these workers are supported," Corey Bober, COO and co-founder of Jobble said. "In continuing our mission of supporting the everyday hustle of all independent workers, Jobble is excited to work with indi on a banking solution that meets the specific needs of gig workers, freelancers, side hustlers and independent contractors across the country."

An indi for Jobblers account empowers independent workers by:

Providing a straightforward and fast application process that does not impact their credit score

Keeping it simple with no fee to apply, no monthly service fee and no minimum balance requirement

Letting them manage their money on-the-go with convenient mobile banking

Creating a personalized Tax Savings Goal to help estimate the amount they should save for taxes

Enrolling them in the Mastercard ® Easy Savings program for rebates¹ on everyday activities (available at participating merchants)

Offering advanced security features including Mastercard ID Theft ProtectionTM, Zero Liability, and Price Protection

"Bringing indi and Jobble together in collaboration with Mastercard allows independent workers to browse job opportunities and find work that works for them, get paid quickly with Jobble Gigs, simplify their financial lives in the indi mobile app, and earn rebates at thousands of participating merchant locations nationwide with the Mastercard® Easy Savings program," said David Passavant, CEO of numo, the Pittsburgh-based incubator that developed indi.

"The gig economy requires solutions that are people-centric, technology-enabled and inclusive of all," said Sherri Haymond, executive vice president of Digital Partnerships at Mastercard. "In collaboration with PNC, indi for Jobblers not only empowers the gig economy through technology, but also effectively and meaningfully addresses the digital divide for a more inclusive future."

indi for Jobblers is available today. Users can get started at https://jobble.com/banking/debit-card and download the indi app on the App Store or Google Play.

About Jobble

Jobble is the epicenter of the gig economy that connects the 70 million essential workers seeking jobs with companies offering flexible work opportunities. Since 2016, Jobble has partnered with over 14,000 gig economy business partners and has over 4,000,000 jobs in over 1,600 cities in all 50 states. We're on a mission to empower the independent worker by providing access to opportunities that maximize daily income potential and providing comprehensive benefits and financial solutions that support them now and in the future.

www.jobble.com

About indi

indi is digital banking designed for independent contractors. It includes an FDIC-insured prepaid account, debit card, and mobile app to allow contractors to easily deposit and save money for quarterly taxes, make purchases, and track expenses to maximize tax deductions. indi is provided by numo, a fintech incubator and independent subsidiary of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc., and PNC Bank, N.A., the issuer of the indi debit card. Funds for indi accounts are held at PNC Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.

________________________________________________________________________

indi is a registered mark of numo llc. PNC Bank is a registered mark of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.

Mastercard and Mastercard ID Theft Protection are trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated.

App Store is a service mark of Apple Inc.

Google Play is a trademark of Google LLC.

1Payments must be made at participating merchant locations using your indi card. PIN-based debit transactions and ACH transfers are not eligible. Merchants and rebate offers subject to change. Restrictions apply. For details, visit https://easysavings.mastercard.com/easysavings/common/en_US/index.html#!/home

CONTACTS:

Jobble:

Julia Ryder

(774) 212-4552

julia@jobble.com

PNC:

Alan Aldinger

(412) 768-3711

alan.aldinger@pnc.com

Get paid faster, manage earnings, track expenses, autosave for taxes - all in one place.

indi for Jobblers is an FDIC-insured flexible banking solution supported by a partnership between Jobble, indi and Mastercard®, supported by PNC Bank.

indi for Jobblers is an FDIC-insured flexible banking solution supported by a partnership between Jobble, indi and Mastercard®, supported by PNC Bank.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jobble Inc