NFT Marketplace Niftify Demonstrates Rapid Momentum with Two Additional $NIFT Token Sales

MAJURO, Republic of the Marshall Islands, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Niftify Limited LLC, the all-inclusive NFT platform, announced sales of its $NIFT tokens with cryptocurrency trading platforms BitMart and MEXC . Niftify will have an initial exchange offering (IEO) with BitMart and an open voting period for listing with MEXC. Users on both platforms will have the opportunity to participate for $NIFT tokens, the native utility tokens for the Niftify ecosystem.

Through the IEO with BitMart, Niftify will offer $NIFT tokens to BitMart's KYC users. To do so, Niftify will complete a Shooting Star Event, beginning today, November 17, at 12 p.m. UTC and open for 24 hours. Accounting for 0.09% of Niftify's supply, there will be 178,571 $NIFT tokens for sale at $0.28 each, equivalent to $50,000 USDT. BitMart traders can invest up to $100.00 and will get rewards to participate.

Nifitfy has also partnered with MEXC to offer their community an ability to participate with Niftify. The voting period for listing will be open tomorrow, November 18, from 4 a.m. to 12 p.m. UTC. There will be 143,000 $NIFT tokens for sale at $0.35 each, equivalent to $50,000 USDT. Within the MEXC ecosystem, this is known as a 'Kickstarter' event, in which a project initiates voting for launch on MEXC, and then airdrops the tokens for free to all successful voting users.

"We are thrilled to partner with trusted cryptocurrency exchanges BitMart and MEXC to offer our $NIFT tokens to the millions within their global communities," says Bruno Ver, co-founder and CEO of Niftify. "These token sales, along with our other IEOs for $NIFT tokens with Synapse Network and Gate.io, will help us to continue driving Niftify's rapid momentum toward building a strong community of NFT enthusiasts."

These token sales are in addition to tokens issued pursuant to SAFE/SAFT and subject to an emissions schedule from a prior pre-seed round in April 2021.

Currently in beta launch, Niftify is a user-friendly platform allowing people to mint, buy, sell and swap NFTs. Users can now also use the new NFT Auctioning feature, which allows creators to auction their NFTs and others to compete to outbid each other. Unlike other platforms, creators are incentivized to mint and sell NFTs to benefit from the functionality of smart contracts, and Niftify offers them the opportunity to earn royalties of all future sales of their minted NFTs by using the Etherum royalty protocol. NFTs on Niftify are also used as proof of ownership and history tracking for even physical items, as well as proof of authenticity for valuable digital and physical assets.

Within the Niftify platform, $NIFT tokens are used to incentivize actions across the system and allow users to receive discounts when paying fees. Users only pay 2.5% in fees instead of 5% when paying with other cryptocurrencies or fiat. Additionally, $NIFT token balances grant varying levels of access to exclusive features, including early access to new drops, premium custom profiles, and entry to "members-only" areas.

The sale is open to people globally, with the exception of residents of the USA, Canada, China, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Syria, Cuba, Afghanistan, and Crimea (as a part of Ukraine).

To learn more about Niftify, interested parties may visit niftify.io; media inquiries may be addressed to Niftify@FinnPartners.com.

About Niftify

Niftify™ is on a mission to create a strong community of NFT enthusiasts: creators, collectors, traders, gamers, and enterprises wanting to buy, sell or trade NFTs. With an all-inclusive platform that allows people to create, buy, sell and swap NFTs, Niftify offers all the benefits of the blockchain, without the complexity of owning a wallet or transacting in crypto. Niftify aims to take NFTs out of their infancy and bring them to the real world by unlocking their true potential.

Disclosure: This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from the issuer or the selling security holder and that will contain detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements. No offering in the United States is currently contemplated.

