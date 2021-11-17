OAK BROOK, Ill., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Odor-Eaters®, owned by Blistex Inc., is voluntarily recalling a total of forty-one lots of two Odor-Eaters® spray products to the consumer level due to the presence of benzene. Internal testing identified low levels of benzene contamination in specific lots of these aerosol products.

Odor-Eaters® Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Specific Lots of Odor-Eaters® Spray Powder and Odor-Eaters® Stink Stoppers® Spray Due to Benzene Contamination

Risk Statement: Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening. To date, Odor-Eaters® has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

The affected Odor-Eaters® spray products are used as antifungal and foot odor-reducing agents and are packaged in aerosol cans. See table below for UPC, lot number and expiration dates. Refer to the image below for guidance on where to find the lot code details on the can. Forty-one lots of two Odor-Eaters® spray products (Odor-Eaters® Spray Powder and Odor-Eaters® Stink Stoppers® Spray) are impacted by this voluntary recall, specifically:

UPC Product Description Lot Expiration Date 041388004112 ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ) D19K22 10/21 041388004112 ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ) D19K23 10/21 041388004112 ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ) D19M24 12/21 041388004112 ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ) D19M25 12/21 041388004112 ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ) D19M26 12/21 041388004112

041388004112 ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)

ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (5.3 OZ) D19M27

D19M27 12/21

12/21 041388004112 ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (5.3 OZ) D19M28 12/21 041388004112 ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (5.3 OZ) D19M29 12/21 041388004112 ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (5.3 OZ) D19M30 12/21 041388004112 ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ) D20C01 03/22 041388004112 ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ) D20C02 03/22 041388004112 ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ) D20C03 03/22 041388004112 ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ) D20C04 03/22 041388004112 ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (5.3 OZ) D20E05 05/22 041388004112 ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (5.3 OZ) D20E06 05/22 041388004112 ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (5.3 OZ) D20E07 05/22 041388004112 ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ) D20F08 06/22 041388004112 ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ) D20F09 06/22 041388004112 ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ) D20H10 08/22 041388004112 ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ) D20H11 08/22 041388004112 ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ) D20K13 10/22 041388004112 ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ) D20K14 10/22 041388004112 ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (5.3 OZ) D20M15 12/22 041388004112 ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (5.3 OZ) D20M16 12/22 041388004112 ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ) D21B01 02/23 041388004112 ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (5.3 OZ) D21B02 02/23 041388004112 ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ) D21D03 04/23 041388004112 ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ) D21E04 05/23 041388004112 ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ) D21F04 05/23 041388004112 ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ) D21F05 06/23 041388004112 ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ) D21G01 07/23 041388004112 ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ) D21G02 07/23 041388004112 ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ) D21H03 08/23 041388004112 ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ) D21H04 08/23 041388004112 ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ) D21H05 08/23 041388006499 ODOR-EATERS STINK STOPPERS SPRAY (4 OZ) 041901 No expiry 041388006499 ODOR-EATERS STINK STOPPERS SPRAY (4 OZ) 041902 No expiry 041388006499 ODOR-EATERS STINK STOPPERS SPRAY (4 OZ) 041903 No expiry 041388006499 ODOR-EATERS STINK STOPPERS SPRAY (4 OZ) 041904 No expiry 041388006499 ODOR-EATERS STINK STOPPERS SPRAY (4 OZ) 041905 No expiry 041388006499 ODOR-EATERS STINK STOPPERS SPRAY (4 OZ) 051901 No expiry

The products were distributed nationwide in the United States through various retailers. Odor-Eaters® is notifying its retailers and distributors by letter and is arranging for returns of all voluntarily recalled lots of spray products. Consumers, distributors, and retailers that have product which is being recalled should stop using or selling these specific Odor-Eaters® spray products and dispose of them appropriately.

Beginning on November 18, 2021, at 8am (EST), consumers may access www.odoreatersrecall2021.com to request a product refund, as well as for product images, lot information, and additional information.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact 1-855-544-4821 with questions Monday to Friday from 8:00am-5pm (EST). Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to using these spray products. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of these lots of spray products may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report online: www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178.

This voluntary recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Odor-Eaters® Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Specific Lots of Odor-Eaters® Spray Powder and Odor-Eaters® Stink Stoppers® Spray Due to Benzene Contamination

Odor-Eaters® Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Specific Lots of Odor-Eaters® Spray Powder and Odor-Eaters® Stink Stoppers® Spray Due to Benzene Contamination

Odor-Eaters® Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Specific Lots of Odor-Eaters® Spray Powder and Odor-Eaters® Stink Stoppers® Spray Due to Benzene Contamination

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blistex Inc.