RoundTable Healthcare Partners Portfolio Company, Healthcare Components Group, Acquires Endoscopy Development Company

Founded in 2003, EDC is a leading precision engineering and manufacturer of replacement and repair parts used in the repair of flexible endoscopy equipment. The business is headquartered in Maryland Heights, Missouri, with approximately 100 employees globally.

The addition of EDC to the HCG family provides customers a true one-stop shop for all endoscopy components by bringing together two well-known leaders in both the optical and flexible categories. The combination of these businesses will lead to faster product releases as well as a more streamlined purchasing experience for HCG's customers. Marcus Rosenberg, the current President of EDC, will serve in an expanded role as HCG's President, Americas, and Jeffrey Lay, EDC's co-founder, will remain an investor in the business and serve on the board of HCG.

Larry Hicks, Chief Executive Officer of HCG stated, "This acquisition significantly enhances our offering of components used in the development and repair of endoscopes to our customers while simultaneously providing an enhanced opportunity for career growth to our employees in a larger, more robust business." Marcus Rosenberg added, "We are excited to partner with HCG and RoundTable. We believe the combined product portfolio will allow us to better serve our customers."

"We are extremely excited to further invest in HCG's growth," said Tom Kapfer, Managing Partner of RoundTable and Chairman of HCG. "Jeff and Marcus have built a tremendous business that is the market leader in parts for flexible endoscopes. We are very pleased to bring together two best in class endoscope component manufacturers."

Healthcare Components Group financed the acquisition with a combination of incremental senior debt and an incremental equity investment from RoundTable's Equity Fund V. Capital One Healthcare and CIBC Bank participated in the incremental senior credit facility. Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP acted as legal advisor to RoundTable in this transaction. Lincoln International LLC and Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP acted as advisors to EDC in the transaction. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

ABOUT ENDOSCOPY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY

Founded in 2003, EDC is a leading precision engineering and manufacturer of replacement and repair parts used in the repair of flexible endoscopy equipment. The company has distribution in over 45 countries and offers over 1,200 components servicing a vast range of endoscope makes and models. EDC is headquartered in Maryland Heights, Missouri, and more information about EDC can be found at www.edcparts.com.

ABOUT HEALTHCARE COMPONENTS GROUP

Healthcare Components Group is a manufacturer and supplier of medical components and medical parts used in the repair and manufacture of mission critical medical devices. HCG represents the combination of American Optics, a manufacturer and distributor of replacement components used in the repair of flexible and rigid endoscopes and new components used in endoscope manufacturing and Replacement Parts Industries, a manufacturer and distributor of ~4,000 parts servicing a wide range of medical and dental equipment. More information about HCG can be found at: www.endoscopeparts.com/ao-erp and www.rpiparts.com.

ABOUT ROUNDTABLE HEALTHCARE PARTNERS

RoundTable Healthcare Partners, based in Lake Forest, IL, is an operating-oriented private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. RoundTable partners with companies that can benefit from its extensive industry relationships and proven operating and transaction expertise. RoundTable has established a successful track record of working with owner/founders, family companies, management teams, entrepreneurs and corporate partners who share a vision and believe in the value creation potential of its partnership model. RoundTable has raised $3.45 billion in committed capital, including five equity funds totaling $2.85 billion and three subordinated debt funds totaling $600 million. More information about RoundTable Healthcare Partners can be found at www.roundtablehp.com.

