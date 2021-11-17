Vivera Pharmaceuticals Names Dr. Aaron Kheriaty as its Medical Ethics Advisor

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is pleased to welcome Aaron Kheriaty, M.D., to its Board of Advisors as the Medical Ethics Advisor of the Company's Neurosciences Division. As an expert in medical ethics with 15 years of experience as a psychiatrist, Dr. Kheriaty will consult with the Executive Team on ethical considerations related to medical and pharmaceutical public policy, patient care, and drug development.

"Vivera is excited to introduce Dr. Kheriaty as its first Medical Ethics Advisor," said Paul Edalat, CEO of Vivera. Integrity has been embedded in Vivera's culture since day one, and I am confident Dr. Kheriaty's guidance will ensure the Company continues to act in the best interest of its patients."

Dr. Kheriaty was a Professor of Psychiatry at the University of California, Irvine School of Medicine and Director of the Medical Ethics Program at UCI Health. He currently serves as Chairman of the medical ethics committee at the CA Department of State Hospitals. As Vivera's Medical Ethics Advisor, Dr. Kheriaty will utilize his expertise to guide Vivera through decisions that may carry significant ethical implications. By helping to clarify ethical issues, facilitate discussions, and provide expert insight, Dr. Kheriaty will ensure the Company has the resources to make decisions that support its growth while prioritizing patient needs and safety.

"I'm delighted to be joining the advisory board at Vivera as an ethics advisor, and look forward to contributing to the company's innovative work, which will advance patient care and safety for those struggling with addictions, chronic pain, and other challenging medical and mental health conditions," said Dr. Kheriaty. "Vivera has always been committed to creatively addressing new challenges in healthcare with integrity and a firm commitment to excellence."

Dr. Kheriaty's professional background in treating patients with chronic pain, addiction, and other substance use disorders further aligns him with the Company's objectives related to the research and development of medications to improve pharmacokinetics and adherence through patented and patent-pending drug delivery technologies. Additionally, Dr. Kheriaty understands the importance of using controlled substances responsibly, and his insight will support the Company's initiatives related to reducing prescription medication dependence.

"Dr. Kheriaty's experience with chronic pain management will be an asset to the rollout of ZICOH," said Vivera's Chief Medical Officer, Stephen J. McColgan, M.D., M.B.A. "His medical ethics experience will be invaluable in guiding Vivera's future."

Dr. Kheriaty graduated from the University of Notre Dame in philosophy and pre-medical sciences, earned his Medical Doctorate from Georgetown University, and completed residency training in psychiatry at UCI. His work has been published in the Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post. Kheriaty has conducted print, radio, and television interviews on bioethics topics with the Los Angeles Times, New York Times, CNN, Fox News, and NPR.

