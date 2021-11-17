Zentist and Apex Reimbursement Specialists Partner to Maximize Collections in the $84.6 Billion Dental Insurance Market Collaboration tackles revenue cycle management challenges facing U.S. dental service organizations and their affiliated practices

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zentist, the automated dental insurance billing platform, works in tandem with revenue cycle and practice management consultants Apex Reimbursement Specialists to provide revenue cycle management (RCM) operations relief for dental practice operators in the $84.6 billion U.S. dental insurance market.

Some of the Leadership Team from Zentist and Apex Reimbursement Specialists

This collaboration leverages the expertise of both market leaders which serve dental service organizations (DSOs) and their affiliated practices at different stages of their claims management journey.

Zentist is organizing a first-of-its-kind training bootcamp for RCM professionals taught by top industry experts including Harold Gornbein, Co-founder and Partner at Apex Reimbursement Specialists.

"Our collective expertise enables DSOs to have greater RCM service line elasticity thereby eliminating unnecessary increases in operating expenses at a time of growing wage inflation and difficulty sourcing RCM talent with dental industry experience," said Sina S. Amiri, Vice President of Business Development and Partnerships at Zentist.

With the dental services industry undergoing a wave of consolidation and trending toward more multi-location provider organizations, Zentist and Apex's products and services identify areas where revenue may be maximized and then ensure its timely collection.

Apex's RCM services include professional fee negotiations, optimizing insurance carrier selection, structuring internal office fee schedules, billing codes analysis, managing the credential processing and handling distressed claims, while Zentist simplifies and automates the claims process from submission to collection using next generation RCM technology.

"DSOs are asking us for more cost effective ways to solve their RCM challenges. Our partnership with Zentist will benefit them because they possess the technical expertise required to digitally transform the RCM function and to enable operational scalability without significant capital expense related investments," said Apex Co-founder and Partner, Harold Gornbein.

Additionally, dental insurance billing professionals may be working with inefficient workflow processes and outdated management information systems that result in higher costs which only increase as their DSO adds practices.

Zentist provides an automated solution that minimizes the complications of scaling in-house RCM teams and streamlines the insurance billing process. Accelerated claims processing and advanced analytics allow DSOs to better predict collections and cash flow.

The company is also piloting innovations such as an industry-first program that applies machine learning models to dental insurance claims data so that DSOs are paid on certain types of claim submissions in real-time.

About Zentist

Zentist is a platform that uses advanced technology to simplify and automate insurance revenue cycle management (RCM) for dental practices. At a time when dental businesses lose an estimated $2.1 billion due to legacy billing systems, Zentist leverages robotic process automation (RPA) and machine learning to place otherwise tedious billing tasks on autopilot. Zentist's platform is fully and easily scalable to meet the more complex billing needs of the modern dental industry—which has been marked by aggressive consolidation and unprecedented pressures for scaling RCM. Its software minimizes human error, maximizes insurance payout, provides advanced analytics on revenue, and improves the patient-provider relationship. For more information or to request a demonstration, please visit www.zentist.io.

About Apex Reimbursement Specialists

Apex Reimbursement Specialists is a dental practice revenue cycle and practice management consulting firm. The company helps U.S. dental practices as well as dental service organizations (DSOs) by conducting professional fee negotiations, optimizing insurance carrier selection, structuring internal office fee schedules, conducting billing codes analysis, managing the credential processing and handling distressed claims. Apex uses its proprietary database of fee schedules to determine market trends and to provide recommendations that improve practice profitability. For more information or to request a consultation, please visit www.apexreimbursement.com.

