Dynavax to Present at the 4th Annual Evercore Virtual ISI HealthCONx Conference

Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel vaccines, today announced that Ryan Spencer, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 4th Annual Evercore virtual ISI HealthCONx Conference on Tuesday, November 30, at 2:40 p. m. E.T.

(PRNewsfoto/Dynavax Technologies)
The live audio webcast may be accessed through the "Events & Presentations" page on the "Investors" section of the Company's website at http://investors.dynavax.com/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the live event.

About Dynavax
Dynavax is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The Company's first commercial product, HEPLISAV-B® [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted], is approved in the U.S. and the European Union for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older. Dynavax is also advancing CpG 1018 adjuvant as a premier vaccine adjuvant through research collaborations and partnerships. Current collaborations are focused on adjuvanted vaccines for COVID-19, plague, Tdap, and universal influenza. For more information, visit www.dynavax.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

Contacts:
Nicole Arndt, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
narndt@dynavax.com 
510-665-7264

Derek Cole, President
Investor Relations Advisory Solutions
derek.cole@IRadvisory.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dynavax-to-present-at-the-4th-annual-evercore-virtual-isi-healthconx-conference-301428589.html

SOURCE Dynavax Technologies

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.