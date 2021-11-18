Edgewell Personal Care Commits to Carbon Neutrality Across its Global Operations by 2030

SHELTON, Conn., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) today announced an acceleration of its climate goals as part of its Sustainable Care 2030 strategy. Following leading climate science to align to a 1.5°C pathway, the Company committed to reduce its absolute greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 50% by 2030 compared to 2019 levels – more aggressive than its previously stated goal to reduce GHG emissions by 10% compared to 2019 levels. Edgewell's ambition is to go beyond this goal, to achieve carbon neutrality across its global operations (Scope 1 and 2) in the same timeframe.

This initiative builds upon Edgewell's previously stated goal to achieve 100% renewable electricity use and to reduce energy use by 10% across its global operations, part of a strategy that includes key commitments and targets across its brands, operations and supply chain, and workforce and communities.

"Acting sustainably and taking care of our planet must become the new 'business as usual'," said Rod Little, Chief Executive Officer, Edgewell. "World leaders are sending a clear signal that we must all work together to combat the effects of climate change. It is up to businesses like ours to do our part by pledging to operate responsibly and setting achievable science-based carbon targets. We are committed to challenging ourselves further by attaining carbon neutrality by 2030, and I am confident the expertise and passion of our team will enable us to do so."

Beyond its ambitious new carbon goal, Edgewell is also making significant progress on its Sustainable Care 2030 strategy, including in priority areas such as sustainable products and packaging, alternative materials innovation, ingredient stewardship and transparency, regionalized manufacturing and warehousing, responsible sourcing, and embracing diversity, equity, and inclusion across its business and brands, among others.

"While I am excited about all our efforts to drive a more sustainable business, I am especially proud of the many advancements we're making in support of a circular economy," said Amy Knight, Vice President Global Sustainability, Edgewell. "We are committed to innovating and redesigning our products and packaging to use more recycled, renewable and recyclable materials, minimizing usage of materials and reducing waste. Our teams are working relentlessly to ensure we meet our 2030 goals of reducing virgin petroleum-based plastic content by 50% in our disposable razor handles and 25% in our feminine care products and ensuring that 100% of our plastic packaging is recyclable, reusable or compostable."

