Endgame360 Inc. Hires Former USA Today/Gannett CTO, Jamshid Khazenie

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Endgame360 Inc. ( endgame360.com ), the online media publisher of popular sites Showbiz Cheat Sheet (cheatsheet.com), Sportscasting (sportscasting.com), and MotorBiscuit (motorbiscuit.com), has expanded its C-suite with the addition of Jamshid Khazenie as the company's first Chief Technology and Product Officer. Khazenie will support Endgame360 through strong technology strategies, transformative products, and excellence in execution. Khazenie's full-time role with Endgame360 went into effect in October 2021.

"Jamshid brings a wealth of experience with large-scale media businesses," Tracy Sigler, Endgame360 CEO, said. "He has a track record of building teams to create world-class platforms and digital products. I'm very excited he has joined our team to help us accelerate our growth and build our brands."

Khazenie's digital media experience spans more than 20 years. Most recently, he was the CTO at USA Today/Gannett for five years, where he managed a team of over 500 to support the supply of digital products and services. Khazenie also gained experience through his time at Turner Broadcasting, now Warner Media, as the VP of Digital Media Technologies, where he steered the product development and operations for the organization's major digital sports platforms.

"Endgame360 has built a powerful combination of people and technology for creating high-quality and engaging content," Khazenie said. "I am very excited to be joining the team and to help the company achieve its next level of growth while delighting our audiences with exceptional content experiences."

During his time at USA Today/Gannett, Khazenie was named the CIO of the Year, Enterprise Finalist in the 2019 Capital ORBIE Awards . He also maintained his leadership role at Gannett when the company received high-level recognitions, including being named among the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2019. While VP of Digital Media Technologies at Turner Broadcasting, Khazenie managed the digital NBA platform when the NBA was selected to Fast Company's 50 Most Innovative Companies of 2013.

Khazenie received his education from West Virginia University, where he acquired a B.S. in Computer Science and a B.A. in Interactive Communications.

Publishing since 2009, Endgame360 received the Inc. Best Workplaces Award in 2020. Endgame360 strives to educate passionate fans about topics they love. Its brands, which include Showbiz Cheat Sheet ( cheatsheet.com ), Sportscasting ( sportscasting.com ), and MotorBiscuit ( motorbiscuit.com ), serve over 40 million unique users per month.

