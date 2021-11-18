Greif, Inc. Mourns Loss of Board Member Judith D. Hook

DELAWARE, Ohio, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, is mourning the loss of Judith D. Hook, a longtime member of Greif's Board of Directors, who passed away on November 17, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Greif)

"We are deeply saddened by Judith's passing," said Pete Watson, Greif's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Judith's passion and vision for Greif along with her integrity and wise counsel will be greatly missed by all of us. We extend our deepest thoughts and prayers to her family during this very difficult time."

Mrs. Hook joined Greif's Board of Directors in 2003 and provided valuable knowledge and insights of Greif from her life-long affiliation with the company.

About Greif, Inc.

Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: In industrial packaging, be the best performing customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fibre drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, flexible products, containerboard, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides filling, packaging and other services for a wide range of industries. In addition, Greif manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The Company is strategically positioned in 40 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the Company's website at www.greif.com .

Contacts:

Matt Eichmann

Office: 740–549–6067

Email: matt.eichmann@greif.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Greif, Inc.