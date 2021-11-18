InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Signal (LVT-398)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2021 "When emergency vehicles are traveling on roads other drivers may be unaware of their presence which could lead to accidents and resultant deaths," said an inventor from Las Vegas, Nev. "This inspired me to develop a safety product to alert a motorist of an approaching ambulance, police car or fire truck."

He developed the patent-pending EMERGENCY VEHICLE ALERT to aid in avoiding any confusion, guesswork or sudden surprises by approaching emergency vehicles. This invention could allow more time for motorists to pull aside to prevent serious collisions and resultant injuries or deaths. Additionally, it may provide peace of mind for concerned motorists while possibly reducing the response time for ambulances or police cars.

