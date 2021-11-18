Learning A-Z to Unveil New Foundational Skills and Writing Solutions at its Annual Learning A-Z CONNECT Virtual Conference Attendees will explore this year's theme, Power of Engagement in the Modern Classroom, in administrator- and teacher specific -focused sessions

TUCSON, Ariz., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning A-Z,® a Cambium Learning Group company, today announced its CONNECT Conference, a complimentary virtual event on Dec. 1-2. CONNECT is designed for classroom educators and administrators to come together over strategies for successful district-wide instructional shifts, how to build more inclusive classrooms through social-emotional learning (SEL) initiatives such as conversations around empathy and understanding, and receive sneak peeks into the company's new solutions focused on foundational skills and writing, two key components of the modern ELA classroom.

Learning A-Z (PRNewsfoto/Learning A-Z)

During this highly-anticipated virtual conference, Learning A-Z will give previews into new K-5 literacy offerings. This will include Foundations A-ZTM, a new supplemental foundational skills solution built on the Science of Reading that is intentionally designed based on the latest research and best practices for how students most effectively learn to read. In addition, attendees will see a sneak peek of Writing A-Z® Adventure Zone, designed to help develop confident, creative, and engaged writers and to support teachers with full lesson plans and easy to access point-of-use professional development.

With segmented tracks for both administrators and teachers, the CONNECT Conference offers 13 sessions led by learning experts including Dr. Tim Rasinski, professor of literacy education at Kent State University, Victoria Akosile, education technology policy manager at SIIA, and Kari Yates and Jan Burkins, authors of Shifting the Balance, a book about how to strategically make an instructional shift to the Science of Reading from the district- and a classroom- perspectives.

"Educators have been at the heart of transformation over the past 18 months. No one has been forced to adapt as quickly as teachers, administrators, and students," said Lisa O'Masta, president of Learning A-Z. "The CONNECT Conference is a chance for educators, administrators, and technology providers alike to come together to discuss the most promising strategies moving forward in education."

Registration for the conference will close on Dec. 1. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3C7Ft2w. For more information about the CONNECT Conference or Learning A-Z's solutions, please visit www.learninga-z.com.

About Learning A-Z

Learning A-Z® delivers pre-K–6 solutions that inspire curiosity, ensure comprehension and instill the joy of learning for elementary students. Its award-winning digital products, which include Reading A-Z® and Raz-Kids®, are used by more than 12 million students in more than 170 countries. Learning A-Z is a Cambium Learning® Group company.

For information, please visit www.learninga-z.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter.

About Cambium Learning Group

Cambium Learning® Group is the education essentials company, providing award-winning education technology and services for K-12 markets. With an intentionally curated portfolio of respected global brands, Cambium serves as a leader in the education space, helping millions of educators and students feel more universally valued every day. In everything it does, the company focuses on the elements that are most essential to the success of education, delivering simpler, more certain solutions that make a meaningful difference right now. To learn more, visit www.cambiumlearning.com or follow Cambium on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Medium. The Cambium family of companies includes Cambium Assessment, Lexia® Learning, Learning A-Z,® Voyager Sopris Learning,® ExploreLearning,® Time4Learning® and Kurzweil Education.®

Media Contact

Erin McCreadie

erin@blastmedia.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Learning A-Z