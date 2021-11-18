Lumen Technologies declares quarterly cash dividend

DENVER, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) today announced that its Board of Directors voted to declare a regular quarterly cash dividend of 25 cents per share. The dividend is payable Friday, December 10, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Monday, November 29, 2021. The ex-dividend date will be Friday, November 26, 2021.

