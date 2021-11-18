TGI Fridays® Brings Holiday Cheer with New Digital Innovations, Holiday-Themed Menu Items

DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Topping even pre-pandemic sales numbers in 2019, TGI Fridays® the iconic casual bar and grill, credits 34 consecutive weeks of same-store sales growth to its development of innovative tableside and digital experiences. To build on this transformative momentum this holiday season, Fridays is introducing a new proprietary augmented reality experience, "Top Shelf Elf." By scanning a unique QR code, guests will unlock various content – from festive cocktail recipes to flair bartending. The one-of-a-kind experience is led by the Top Shelf Elf, a free-spirited Fridays bartender whose personality and bar know-how are full of fun, freedom and celebration.

TGI Fridays Top Shelf Elf AR Experience

In early December, guests can also look forward to a new gamification feature through Fridays popular loyalty program. Fridays is celebrating the month of December, not only because of the holidays but also because the month has five Fridays. Rewards members will have the chance to play for and win points, prizes and free food.

"At Fridays, we're always looking for ways where guests can enjoy unique and memorable moments, both in-restaurant and off-premise," said Sara Bittorf, Chief Experience Officer at TGI Fridays. "We created Top Shelf Elf because we want to continue giving our guests a fun and engaging way to interact with our brand and bring the Fridays spirit to life."

The holiday fun doesn't just stop there – Fridays is also launching all-new spirited cocktails and seasonal entrées this holiday season. For a limited time, guests can celebrate the holidays at their local Fridays and enjoy life's festive moments with delicious, crave-worthy cocktails and entrées.

Beginning today, guests can enjoy festive cocktails and premium entrées all-season-long, including:

Holiday-themed cocktails inspired by seasonal flavors:

Limited-time premium entrées:

"No matter your plans for the holidays this year, Fridays is giving guests a fun way to enjoy good food and drinks, both at home and in our restaurants. Fridays is a place to celebrate the good times, both big and small, with family and friends, and we know that celebrating is even more important during the holidays," Bittorf adds.

To learn more information about Fridays or find a location, visit Fridays.com.

Menu offerings available while supplies last at participating locations only. Void where prohibited by law.

About TGI Fridays

As the world's first casual bar and grill, TGI Fridays is the birthplace of fun, freedom, and celebration, bringing people together to socialize and experience That "Fridays Feeling;" a sense of celebrating the fun in everyday moments, big and small. For over 50 years, Fridays has been lifting spirits around the world with more than 700 restaurants in 54 countries, serving high-quality, classic American food and iconic drinks backed by authentic and genuine service. Visit www.Fridays.com for more information and join Fridays Rewards®. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

TGI Fridays (PRNewsfoto/TGI Fridays)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TGI Fridays