Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Caldera + Lab announces Tony Gonzalez as Chief Wellness Ambassador

Caldera + Lab announces partnership with hall of fame tight end, Tony Gonzalez
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --  Caldera + Lab, a pioneer in the men's skincare industry, has announced Tony Gonzalez as the brand's Chief Wellness Ambassador. As a Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end who missed only one game in his 17-year career, Gonzalez understands the importance of taking care of your body, inside and out.

"I like to partner with brands that I trust and that are authentic to my beliefs. I love what Caldera + Lab stands for, they use top-notch formulas, superior ingredients, and quite frankly...their products work," says Gonzalez. "To me, routines are the key to success. My entire career was based on routines and now I have a self-care routine with Caldera + Lab. As Chief Wellness Ambassador, I hope to lead by example and help raise awareness about the importance of investing in fitness, nutrition and self-care."

Caldera + Lab was created with a simple goal, to help inspire people to be their best self. They believe that time is better spent living life, rather than following a complicated routine. Their team has created a line of innovative, scientifically-crafted skincare that delivers clinically-verified results. The brand offers a regimen of three staple products, plus a mask, and believes in quality and innovation when it comes to skincare.

"We've created a brand around the idea that men deserve self-care products that are clean, simple to use, and deliver real results," says Jared Pobre, co-founder and CEO. "I can't imagine a better Chief Wellness Ambassador than Tony Gonzalez. He has built an incredible career by putting in the work every single day and we're thrilled to bring that energy to Caldera + Lab."

Caldera + Lab 
Caldera + Lab, is a pioneer in the men's clean skincare industry, launched in 2019 with sustainability and ethical sourcing ingrained, utilizing green-technology in every step of production. The Wyoming-based certified B-corp, founded by husband and wife team Jared Pobre and Stacy Keibler, offers pharmaceutical grade, clinically tested, award-winning products powered by exceptional organic ingredients and a commitment to protecting our environment.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caldera--lab-announces-tony-gonzalez-as-chief-wellness-ambassador-301429061.html

SOURCE Caldera + Lab

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.