Salt Lake Tribune Names JourneyTEAM a Winner of the Top Workplaces 2021 Award

DRAPER, Utah, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JourneyTEAM has been awarded the honor of the Salt Lake Tribune Top Workplaces. This honor is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner, Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

JourneyTEAM strives to live by this standard by effectively communicating expectations both within their organization and with their clients. JourneyTEAM's CEO, Brian Tenney, states "Our company culture is key to our success. We believe if we cultivate a culture where our employees feel empowered and enjoy coming to work, we can create an environment that allows everyone to do their best work, which helps us make positive change for our clients." The JourneyTEAM mission statement aligns with this, as it states, "Through our relentless pursuit of excellence, we simplify and effectively use technology to create a positive, lasting impact on the world."

JourneyTEAM provides consultation, training, and implementation in the United States for organizations using Business Enterprise Applications. JourneyTEAM is an award-winning Microsoft Partner that helps implement Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Power Platform, SharePoint Intranet, Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Azure. They develop and deploy full business technology solutions that help leading global companies across several industries, including Finance, Manufacturing, Media & Communications, and Healthcare, get to market faster and achieve continued success.

The Salt Lake Tribune Top Workplaces 2021

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

