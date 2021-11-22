Acosta Research Shows 65% of Shoppers Want Retailers to Invest More in Sustainability

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acosta, a global integrated sales and marketing services provider in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry, today released its latest research report, Sustainability Impact on Purchase Behavior. With 59% of shoppers making it a priority to live a more environmentally-conscious lifestyle, the findings demonstrate how consumers plan to take more actions with sustainability in mind.

"Consumers are continuing to place an emphasis on sustainability when making purchasing decisions, showing that eco-friendly lifestyles are here to stay," said Colin Stewart, Executive Vice President, Business Intelligence at Acosta. "Retailers have an opportunity and responsibility to think through their environmental footprint and deliver value in ways that matter increasingly more to their customers."

Acosta's recent research demonstrates consumer preferences for sustainability initiatives among retailers and highlights a shift in purchase behaviors to support these efforts.

Environmental Concerns

More than half of shoppers (56%) are very concerned about the future of the environment. This sentiment often drives what products they purchase.

Seventy-five percent of millennials say sustainability is very/somewhat important when buying consumer packaged goods.

Four in 10 shoppers are more concerned about sustainability now than they were pre-COVID-19.

Lifestyle Changes

Shoppers are making the effort to live eco-friendlier lifestyles.

Product Purchase Behaviors

Eighty-five percent of those who buy green products will always or most likely buy them in the future.

The top sustainable products purchased in the last year include fresh produce (60%), cleaning products (44%), and eggs (43%).

Consumers are willing to pay more for sustainable products, such as plant-based meat alternatives (81%), beauty and personal care items (80%), dairy and dairy alternatives (78%), and meat/poultry (74%).

Retailer Responsibility

Consumers agree retailers have a responsibility to the environment and communities in which they serve.

Acosta's Sustainability Impact on Purchase Behavior report was gathered via online surveys using the company's proprietary shopper community, conducted in October 2021.

