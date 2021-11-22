Radiology IT Innovator, Set for Debut Appearance at RSNA Annual Meeting, Says Improving Follow-Up Compliance is Only the Beginning

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While still a relatively young enterprise in the radiology IT space, Within Health already has some impressive accomplishments to its credit, like helping one academic hospital close 50 percent of open follow-up recommendations in only two months. Yet according to the company's leadership, Within Health is only getting started in its efforts to strengthen the ability of radiology practices to improve outcomes, save lives, capture additional revenue, and cut costs.

"Within Health's Care Navigation platform has proven its ability to leverage data, behavioral science, AI/ML, and automation to meet the challenges of overdue and incomplete follow-up studies," said Adam Kirell, co-founder and CEO. "And we're already looking toward the next generation. We're working on tools to connect patients with resources that can empower them to overcome the barriers to accessing care, such as logistical hurdles or financial limitations — all while continuing to help healthcare institutions accomplish more with less in the face of workforce challenges and pressures to manage costs."

The leadership of Within Health will elaborate further on these new directions, along with what they are currently accomplishing for radiology providers, when the company makes its debut appearance at the Radiological Society of North America's 2021 Annual Meeting. Kirell will be presenting at the AI Theater on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 11 AM CST. Attendees can also learn more by visiting Within Health at Booth 4248 in the exhibit hall.

Learn more: https://rsna.vporoom.com/seewithin

About Within Health

Within Health aims to improve patient retention and reduce patient leakage, providing health systems and practices with improved revenue and reduced liability while enabling higher-quality care for patients. Co-founded by healthcare technology, data analytics, and digital communication experts, Within Health is working with some of the largest and most innovative radiology practices and health systems in the U.S. and expanding quickly. Within Health is based in Brooklyn, NY, and backed by Antler and BNM Ventures. Learn more about Within Health at www.seewithin.co or on Twitter @seewithinhealth

