Black Friday Global Carnival - Users are the Ones that Creality Wants to Bring Benefits to

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2021 -- Creality as the leading brand of 3D printing, dedicates to the research as well as innovation of 3D printers with a firm belief to bring benefits to our human beings.

Efforts results in luckiness. Before Black Friday, Creality was selected as the exclusive brand to exhibit 3D printers in National Pavilion during Expo2020 DUBAI. This should be owed to the public education service Creality has participated in Brazil. In June this year, the Brazilian Space Agency signed the Artemis Project with National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), setting off a craze for outer space in Brazil. Highly recognized by the project representative, Creality had the chance to work with the Brazilian authorities and officially launched the "Space Robotics" project. Activities have covered 250 schools in Brazil and Creality's 3D printers were displayed in different schools as well as communities, providing opportunities for local people to witness the 3D printing process. Having received widespread media coverage, such as tvBrasil - the national TV station in Brazil, Creality was recognized as the "Space Capsule Creator" by local people. With an aspiration to popularize intelligent education, Creality sincerely hopes that such activities can bring knowledge of 3D printing to young people and can stimulate their enthusiasm for technology.

Creality's products are designed with different highlights, but quality assurance is applied to all. Fully-Enclosed 3D Printers prioritize safety and user-friendliness. Sermoon D1 was rated as "The Quietest of the FDM 3D Printers". CR-200B, certified by 14 international organizations, is recognized as the top choice for education. It has debuted on New York Times Square and has been selected to exhibit in Expo 2020 DUBAI. CR-5 Pro (high-temp version) is the desktop 3D printer supporting 300°C high-temp and large-size printing with diverse filaments.

Ender series focus on using experience. Ender-3 V2, as the most popular 3D printers in 2020 & 2021, was rated as "The Most Aesthetic Printer in Ender Series" by All3DP. Ender-7 is the fastest 3D printer, which allows you to print your favorites at an unprecedented speed. Ender-5 Plus is featured by large-size printing, offering wider choices for models.

CR series develop high-end products. CR-6 SE, CR-10 Smart and CR-30 are selected to exhibit in Expo2020 DUBAI. CR-6 SE in particular, has entered Forbes' finalist of the Best Overall 3D Printer and received the most crowdfunding on Kickstarter in 2020. CR-30 is recognized as "The Best Budget Belt 3D Printer" by 3DPRINT.COM.

Creality appreciates users' feedback and keeps optimizing the using experience of our products. With Black Friday—the global shopping carnival approaching, Creality is going to launch their plan of "Creality 3D Bazaar", where users can go through Creality's recommended products and pick their favorites. Choose&Buy link: https://www.creality.com/Black-Friday. Product promotions may differ among different regions. For specific activities, please contact their local agencies.

The participation in public educational activities strengthened Creality's social responsibilities. Creality feels proud to let more people know about 3D printing and provide them with needed helps. Creality is also grateful for all the recognition they received from the society. As the leading brand, Creality now has the Creality Cloud App and products of four main series including CR, Ender, Fully-Enclosed as well as Resin. The world of science is vast and full of unknowns, but Creality will not stop the exploration, for users are always the ones that they want to bring benefits to through 3D printing technology.

Live with Passion, Print with Creation. May our world become more creative because of Creality.

