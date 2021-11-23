InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Speakers (RVS-133)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I read an article regarding children losing their hearing at a young age due to listening to loud music," said an inventor from Moreno Valley, Calif. "This inspired me to create a cover for headphones that may preserve hearing."

She developed the Earspuds to filter the sound of headphones to prevent hearing damage associated with listening at a high volume. This easy to apply and use invention may also protect the speakers from damage due to debris accumulation or sweat. Additionally, it would be environmentally friendly while featuring a novel and decorative design.

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-RVS-133, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

