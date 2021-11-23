InventHelp Inventor Develops Vehicle Lift Accessory for Mechanics (DNV-249)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a mechanic and I wanted to create a quick and easy way to align a vehicle for lifting when services and repairs are required," said an inventor, from Arvada, Colo., "so I invented the LIFT ALIGN. My design ensures that the vehicle is aligned without the hassle of going around two or three times to adjust the hoist."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to align automotive hoist arms to the lift points of a vehicle. In doing so, it eliminates the need to adjust the hoist arms and pads multiple times. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases accuracy and visibility. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for automotive mechanics. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DNV-249, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

