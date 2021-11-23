Energy Alert
Xinhua Silk Road: Gao'an City in E.China's Jiangxi shows traditional Chinese blue and white porcelain art

Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 3:45 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago

BEIJING, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 Yichun Cultural Tourism Industry Development Conference was held last Saturday in Gao'an City, east China's Jiangxi Province. At the Gao'an Yuan Dynasty blue and white porcelain Museum, ceramic artists are showing the traditional Chinese ceramics for visitors.

An artist shows plastic forming, one of porcelain making skills, in Gao'an Yuan Dynasty blue...
An artist shows plastic forming, one of porcelain making skills, in Gao'an Yuan Dynasty blue and white porcelain Museum, Nov. 20, 2021.
An artist shows trimming, one of porcelain making skills, in Gao'an Yuan Dynasty blue and white...
An artist shows trimming, one of porcelain making skills, in Gao'an Yuan Dynasty blue and white porcelain Museum, Nov. 20, 2021.
An artist shows painting, one of porcelain making skills, in Gao'an Yuan Dynasty blue and white...
An artist shows painting, one of porcelain making skills, in Gao'an Yuan Dynasty blue and white porcelain Museum, Nov. 20, 2021.

