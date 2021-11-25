Vitrolife expands its Genomics business to the Asia Pacific region

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitrolife AB (publ) today announced that it will be expanding its distribution of genomic testing kits to the Asia Pacific region (excluding China) in accordance with the Illumina partnership agreement announced in October 2018. The expansion of the territory follows the commercial launch of EmbryoMap during Q2 of this year and requires a payment of USD 3 million (approximately SEK 27 million) to Illumina for the expanded rights. EmbryoMap has been developed by Vitrolife for use on Illumina sequencing instruments.

Vitrolife expects the acquired business to add more than SEK 50 million of revenue in 2022 and to have a marginal positive impact on earnings per share.

