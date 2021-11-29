A Solar Wave Of Consumers Seeking To Produce Electricity Online auctions shed light on the convenience of having mobile solar generators.

PHOENIX, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The convenience of solar energy is making a huge comeback after the bankruptcy of DC Solar and the criminal conviction of its owner. The California-based company manufactured mobile solar generator trailers while managing to carry out a multi-billion-dollar Ponzi scheme.

BidIndustrial is in the Process of Redesigning and Improving New Mobile Solar Generator Trailers to Meet Growing Demand.

"We're just finishing up selling thousands of these DC Solar trailers in several bankruptcy online auctions all over the country," said George Cunningham, BidIndustrial.com, LLC auctioneer and appraiser. "We have so many bidders disappointed they can't buy more, so we're gearing up to produce new units ourselves."

Cunningham said BidIndustrial is in the process of redesigning and improving the units. "We'll start manufacturing them in 2022 with newer, more efficient panels which will produce more than twice as much power per square foot," said Cunningham. "We will also be able to make them about half the weight so they can easily be towed by a regular ½ ton truck or SUV."

Since these units are brand new, Cunningham said buyers will be able to take advantage of the federal tax credit that is currently 25% of the purchase price.

The units have proven to come in handy for construction work, disaster relief, emergency response, and are a big hit among preppers.

