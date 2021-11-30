Broward County Public Schools Notice of Compromised Data Resulting from Security Incident

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Broward County Public Schools ("BCPS" or "the District") has determined that the March 7, 2021 security incident that resulted in unauthorized access to some of its systems may have potentially included the sensitive information of some faculty, staff, and students.

Through an investigation, it was determined that an unauthorized person obtained access to BCPS systems between November 12, 2020, and March 6, 2021. On April 19, 2021, the investigation revealed certain records stored on the District's systems had been acquired and publicly released. On June 8, 2021, it was determined that the records released by the cyber criminals included information that included individuals' names and Social Security numbers. On June 29, 2021, further analysis indicated that the data accessed may include information relating to our self-insured health plan, including individuals' names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, and benefits selection information.

The District is now providing written notification to the affected individuals. In an abundance of caution, BCPS is also posting this notice to inform the public (including all those who did not receive a written notification from the District) about the extent of this incident and provide recommendations on ways to protect personal information. The District is also offering complimentary credit monitoring, by request, to those affected.

The District has established a dedicated call center for anyone who has questions about the incident. If you have any questions, call 1-855-545-1943, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time, excluding some U.S. holidays.

To further protect personal information, the District has implemented additional measures to enhance the security of its network.

Additional information, including recommendations on ways to protect personal information, may be found on the BCPS website at: https://www.browardschools.com/

View original content:

SOURCE Broward County Public Schools