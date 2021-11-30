Desert Mountain Energy Corp. Acquires 40 Acres of Land Surrounding McCauley Field

TSX.V: DME

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Desert Mountain Energy Corp. is pleased to announce the purchase of 40 acres of land for drilling of developmental wells the planning to start in January 2022. The Company is pursuing ownership of acreages surrounding future well locations, believing it is in the best interests of both local landowners and the Company. Owning the land will allow the Company easy access and the ability to secure the wells while at the same time paying local landholders fair market value for the properties.

"Desert Mountain Energy is excited about the recent addition to our portfolio as we approach generating revenue in early 2022. We think it's important to build relationships with the local community because it rewards everyone," says CEO of Desert Mountain Energy Corp., Robert Rohlfing. "The landholders are getting a fair deal and we're creating high-paying jobs for local communities; we're securing valuable land and the shareholders can be confident that we are continuing to build the leading helium producer in North America in an environmentally conscious manner."

UPDATE ON THE McCAULEY FIELD FINISHING FACILITY

DME is pleased to announce additional details the purchase and construction of the McCauley Finishing Facility:

Contractor will be GENERON as previously announced

The facility will be a new plant designed by Sigit and the DME engineering team

The facility will be powered by solar panels and hydrogen, produced from the pay zone in Well #2 announced in a previous news release

Solar and hydrogen power ensures stable electric costs through the life of the facility and will be the first of its kind, in the World, known to the DME management. The facility will have a nearly zero carbon footprint in addition the gas supplying the facility have only fractional hydrocarbons and trace CO2, below any regulatory sequestration requirements.

The projected cost of the finishing facility and solar farm are estimated to be under US$7 million .

The finishing facility will be delivered and housed in 4 – 30' storage containers. There will be no permanent building required so at the end of life the site can be returned to its natural state easily and with little cost. The production site has been graded and prepared for delivery and setup.

The production facility has been designed to allow for additional components to include as more wells are brought on stream. Gas from undrilled additional wells, may have

"DME is an environmentally conscious, vertically integrated company leading North America in producing, finishing and selling helium directly to end-users, including companies in and around Arizona, as well as the US Government, says CEO Robert Rohlfing. "Not only do we look forward to helping ease the shortage and cost of an irreplaceable gas that is essential to our modern high-tech society, but we also look forward to doing so using our own green initiatives. We anticipate the completion of our solar/hydrogen-powered facility and will continue to set the standard as an environmentally conscious resource company."

ABOUT DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. is a publicly traded resource company primarily focused on exploration, development and production of helium, hydrogen and noble gases. The Company is primarily looking for elements deemed critical to the renewable energy and high technology industries.

