LiveU Expands its Live Production Platform with the Launch of Air Control, A Cloud Solution For Live Production Workflow Orchestration Elevating the live production workflow and effortlessly delivering flawless live programs of any size using existing teams and technology infrastructure

HACKENSACK, N.J., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveU, the leader in live video streaming and remote production solutions, today announced the launch of Air Control, a groundbreaking broadcast orchestration cloud solution.

LiveU's Air Control broadcast orchestration cloud solution

Built for broadcasters as a human-centric offering, Air Control enables organizations to better choreograph live production workflows, and effortlessly deliver high-quality flawless live programs of any size while providing the commercial and operational flexibility much-needed to support the rapidly changing industry.

An integral part of LiveU's live video ecosystem, Air Control revolutionizes and simplifies the ability to provide a well-integrated, seamless, and intuitive live video production. The collaborative solution eliminates the need to settle for not-fit-for-purpose technologies, fragmented workflows, and inflexible operational models to accommodate evolving production needs while ensuring the highest quality and reliability. Broadcasters are assured to be at the cutting edge of technology, while continuing to rely on LiveU's renowned customer service – allowing them to focus on what they do best.

"Air Control's disruptive concept is poised to transform the control room, unlocking the potential of the broadcast industry once again as LiveU did 15 years ago. Air Control streamlines and simplifies the production workflow by connecting everyone involved in the production including engineers, editorial, anchors, reporters, announcers, and guests using a single platform," said Ronen Artman, VP Marketing at LiveU. "Air Control removes risk and complexity by replacing general-purpose, consumer-based video conferencing solutions with a robust broadcast-grade orchestration and transmission tool, leveraging LiveU assets and giving production crews a complete solution to manage all of the human elements of a live remote production."

Air Control was designed from the ground up for the broadcast industry, providing a cost-effective solution to address production budgets, challenges, and overall needs. As part of LiveU's cloud platform, Air Control removes the need for additional computers, servers, or hardware as well as the need to use consumer software in the broadcast workflow. Instead, teams can simply work with the devices, laptops, phones, and tablets they use daily, while benefiting from a professional service.

"Broadcasters are looking for simplification, flexibility and innovative tools to accommodate today's changing media landscape. What they are not willing to compromise on is quality, reliability, and a superb customer experience. With Air Control, we are taking this to the next level and revolutionizing the live production orchestration space," added Artman.

To learn more about Air Control visit, https://www.liveu.tv/products/manage/air-control.

About LiveU

LiveU is shaping the future of live video, powering video production workflows and cloud services for news, sports, and other verticals. Building on our global market leadership and innovation, LiveU offers the highest quality, reliable and cost-effective end-to-end solutions for all types of live productions – producing more for less. Our broad portfolio ranges from our portable production-level field units and smartphone apps to satellite/cellular hybrid solutions and our next-gen cloud-based IP management and distribution platform. With over 4,500 customers in 150 countries, LiveU's technology is the solution of choice for global broadcasters, sports, and other organizations (including government, education, public safety, enterprise, and production houses), streaming live video to TV, mobile, online, and social media. LiveU is a recipient of Frost & Sullivan's 2021 North America New Product Innovation Award for its LU800 unit and a winner of the 71st Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards in recognition of its innovation and achievement in Video over Cellular Internet Protocol (VoCIP) technology. For more information, visit www.liveu.tv, or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn or Instagram.

