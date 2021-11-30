MPINarada NPFC Battery Family Features 48VDC LFP 100AHR Lithium For Telecommunications And CATV Networks

NEWTON, Mass., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MPINarada, a global leader in battery technology, has been manufacturing lithium batteries for telecommunications and other markets for over 10 years, exceeding 1.2 million units deployed globally. This addition to the NPFC lineup provides another option to users with a different form factor choice, but the same technical quality found in all the NPFC family of batteries. With a longer life cycle compared to standard valve-regulated lead acid (VRLA) batteries, the NPFC HELiION lithium family of batteries boasts UL and UN certifications, demonstrating MPINarada's commitment to quality and safety.

Key Benefits:

Form factor: With an increased capacity in a smaller package, existing battery rack units (RUs) can be freed up, creating additional space for transport gear or other revenue-generating equipment. The reduction in the size of the battery without compromising power, permits more space for what matters. The NPFC family offers a variety of form factors that users can choose from.

Ease of installation : With only two connection points for a 48VDC string versus multiple VRLA battery connections, the NPFC battery provides a simplified installation process and higher connection reliability.

Weight savings: The smaller form factor also corresponds to less weight, which can make a difference in a weight critical site such as roof-top or pole mounted applications.

Ideally suited for telecommunications, CATV, and renewable energy applications, the Narada NPFC Series lithium batteries are designed to meet the market needs of today. Suitable for both high and low-temperature operations, the unique lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry makes it one of the safer lithium options. The battery is certified to UL1973, the Standard for Safety Batteries for Use in Stationary Applications, and UN 38.3 requirements, to ensure the safety of lithium batteries during shipping, establishing a solid example for reliability and safety.

"MPINarada strives to provide quality battery choices our customers can rely on," said Steven Dworkin, President. "Our NPFC line of products offers a wide range of choices from 10 to 200 amp hours, which we manufacture from the cell level to the finished product, allowing us the unique versatility and quality control over the batteries that power your network."

With a fully established supply and an exceptional warranty, this high-capacity product delivers a reliable solution for the telecom industry and is ready for the market today. For more information, go to www.mpinarada.com .

About MPINarada: Since 1994, Narada has been a leader of one of the broadest and most reliable VRLA and lithium battery solutions for telecom , data center , colocation, edge, grid, microgrid, and C&I energy storage . MPINarada is the North American operation providing local sales support, engineering and design, and multiple inventory locations.

