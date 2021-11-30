NEXTAFF, An Industry Leader In Providing Quality Talent For Businesses, Announced The Opening Of A New Healthcare Staffing Agency Location Today In Greenfield, WI.

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Milwaukee health care staffing office is owned by Tom Moreland and operated by Taylor Danz, its RVP. "Nextaff of Milwaukee will be supporting all of Wisconsin. The office will focus on caregiver and nurse staffing for skilled long-term care and assisted living healthcare facilities. We staff healthcare roles including, PCW, RCA, CNA, CMA, LPN, and RN," said Moreland.

"At Nextaff of Milwaukee our mission is to put the power of the people to work for those in need of care. With the team we have built here in Milwaukee, we know we will be able to help our long-term care facility partners be successful in hiring quality healthcare staff," said Danz.

"Tom and Taylor are going to be a fun team to watch as they are both well-seasoned healthcare industry professionals, I expect them to do extremely well in the Wisconsin markets" said Cary Daniel, Co-Founder and CEO of the franchisor, Nextaff.

The office is located at 8575 W. Forest Home Ave, Greenfield WI 53228. More information can be found at Milwaukee, WI - Healthcare - Nextaff .

"As demand for caregivers and nurses continues to skyrocket upward" said Danz, "we at Nextaff, are enthralled to help skilled nursing facilities & assisted living facilities connect with high quality talent to ensure the facilities and the caregivers are able to provide the best care to all those in need."

About NEXTAFF

NEXTAFF helps companies recruit, screen and hire quality talent through our proprietary X-FACTOR™ model. Our comprehensive approach is designed to considerably outperform a traditional temp agency supplier model. Each NEXTAFF office is locally owned and operated, which allows our clients to work directly with owners in finding quality employees. NEXTAFF offers a variety of custom solutions in healthcare, commercial and information technology industries.

For more information about NEXTAFF, visit https://www.nextaff.com/. Those interested in franchise opportunities can visit https://www.nextaff-franchise.com/.

