Rossano Ferretti, world-renowned hair artist for the stars and royals and founder of the revolutionary haircutting technique, 'The Method,' opens the new luxurious beauty destination within Park Hyatt New York

Now Open: Park Hyatt New York Unveils New Rossano Ferretti Hairspa Rossano Ferretti, world-renowned hair artist for the stars and royals and founder of the revolutionary haircutting technique, 'The Method,' opens the new luxurious beauty destination within Park Hyatt New York

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Hyatt New York is pleased to announce the opening of Rossano Ferretti Hairspa with world-renowned master hair artist, Rossano Ferretti.

Park Hyatt New York

Boasting sweeping city views atop Spa Nalai, the hotel's acclaimed spa, Rossano Ferretti Hairspa offers visitors and New Yorkers alike an opulent salon experience in the cultural heart of Midtown Manhattan. Just steps away from the iconic Carnegie Hall and within walking distance to Central Park, the new lavish beauty destination features a plethora of deluxe treatments, including the sought-after Deluxe Hair Treatment for dry, damaged hair, as well as the signature 'Method' cut, famously known as the 'Invisible Haircut,' exclusively available in Rossano Ferretti Hairspas.

"We are delighted to welcome Rossano Ferretti and his team of expert hair artists to Park Hyatt New York to launch this exciting, one-of-a-kind salon experience," said Peter Roth, area vice president and general manager of the Park Hyatt New York. "We are thrilled to share the bespoke services and treatments exclusive to Rossano with our beloved guests and New York residents."

Fusing Rossano's passion for art, fashion, and design, the new hairspa consists of modern Italian furnishings and state-of-the-art equipment, providing guests with the unique Rossano Ferretti experience from start to finish. The Rossano Ferretti team of hair artists has been carefully curated by Rossano himself to ensure all guests receive an unforgettable hairspa experience.

"I have been passionate about the art of hairdressing for over thirty years," says Rossano. "It is an honor to collaborate with Park Hyatt New York and have the opportunity to bring my love for hair and beauty to another highly esteemed hotel in the Park Hyatt portfolio."

At the age of fourteen, Rossano began his career in hairdressing in Italy. Since then, he has traveled the world, developing his signature style that quickly became popular with various celebrities and royals. After opening his first salon in Parma, Italy, Rossano went on to establish his brand in various prestigious locations around the world, including Milan, Los Angeles, Monaco, among others. Additionally, Rossano launched his signature hairspa in the Park Hyatt Vienna in 2019 and in Park Hyatt Dubai earlier this year.

Along with offering "The Method," also known as the internationally acclaimed invisible haircut, standout treatments at Rossano Ferretti Hairspa at Park Hyatt New York include premium hair services, such as blow dry, Great Lengths hair extensions and color services, including balayage, highlights, color correction, and other signature Rossano Ferretti treatments, including Moisturizing Hair Treatment, Revitalizing Hair Treatment, Repairing Hair Treatment, among others. All hair services will be performed using Rossano Ferretti's award-winning Italian collection of haircare products, which have been designed using the finest natural ingredients, formulated in Italy by a team of Italian hair artisans using expert skincare technology. All products, which are also available to purchase, are made without harsh chemicals and with up to 99% natural & cruelty-free vegan ingredients.

Situated on the 25th floor of Park Hyatt New York, Spa Nalai possesses magnificent amenities and services for optimal wellness and relaxation. Along with breathtaking views of the Manhattan skyline, the Rossano Ferretti Hairspa features a main salon area with four luxury styling chairs, two spacious private rooms, a room with two luxury styling chairs and city views, and another room with an individual luxury styling chair and private terrace displaying extraordinary views of Central Park. Standout spa amenities include an indoor hydrotherapy area with a saltwater lap pool, whirlpool, and co-ed eucalyptus steam room, state-of-the-art fitness center with Technogym® cardio equipment, Peloton® bikes, fitness MIRROR, BOSU® balance trainers, and more.

For more information about the Rossano Ferretti Hairspa at Park Hyatt New York, please visit parkhyattnewyork.com.

HOURS OF OPERATION: Open Daily 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Location: 25th Floor at Park Hyatt New York

Reservations: Email rossanoferrettinyc@hyatt.com or call +1 (646) 774-1284

Media Kit: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/32t7gvlum9dqt2v/AAA_aA8bleJk6RQhikFOsEdDa?dl=0

About Rossano Ferretti

Rossano Ferretti Group, RFG, is a global luxury group managing over 20 Rossano Ferretti Hair Spas in the world's most iconic, exclusive luxury destinations. Inventor of the world famous 'Il Metodo', a revolutionary haircutting technique, also known as the Invisible Haircut, and exclusively available in RF Hair Spas, Rossano Ferretti has redefined modern haircare and hairspas for the 21st century by focusing on sensory luxury, quality craftmanship, positioning the brand as one of the world's most desirable hair brands. Furthermore, with three generations of Italian hair heritage and an unbreakable passion for unique, natural – Rossano Ferretti's own collection of haircare products, Rossano Ferretti Parma, represent the pinnacle of Italian design and are unrivalled for their high-performing, natural, vegan, and cruelty-free formulas. Available only in selected premium salons and online stores.

About Park Hyatt New York

Located directly across the street from Carnegie Hall, one block from Central Park and a short distance to MoMA and Lincoln Center, the 211-room Park Hyatt New York is a Five-Star award-winning hotel offering close proximity to global icons of both culture and industry. Spacious guestrooms inspired by New York's most well-appointed homes enjoy an abundance of natural light and luxurious spa-like bathrooms. Striking interior architectural design and a rotating art collection set the backdrop for bespoke events. Personalize your wellness experience at Spa Nalai, with its indoor saltwater swimming pool, eucalyptus steam room, oversized hot tub and 24-hour fitness center, overlooking the Manhattan skyline. For more information, visit parkhyattnewyork.com. Follow @ParkHyattNY on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and tag photos with #LuxuryIsPersonal.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Park Hyatt New York