Pariveda Achieves AWS Energy Competency Status

DALLAS, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pariveda, a leader specializing in solving complex technology and business problems, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) Energy Competency status. This designation recognizes that Pariveda has demonstrated deep expertise helping customers leverage AWS cloud technology to transform complex systems and accelerate the transition to a sustainable energy future.



Pariveda logo (PRNewsfoto/Pariveda Solutions, Inc.)

Achieving the AWS Energy Competency differentiates Pariveda as an AWS Partner with deep expertise and technical proficiency within this unique industry, including proven customer success developing solutions across the value chain, from production operations and optimization to commodities trading, new energy solutions, and more. To receive the designation, AWS Partners undergo a rigorous technical validation process, including a customer reference audit. The AWS Energy Competency provides energy customers the ability to more easily select skilled Partners to help accelerate their digital transformations with confidence.

"Pariveda is proud to achieve AWS Energy Competency designation," said Alan Henson, Vice President at Pariveda. "Our team is dedicated to helping energy companies achieve their strategy, operations, and technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Pariveda has worked with AWS to establish offerings that take advantage of the suite of AWS services within the energy industry. Our depth of expertise touches all aspects of the energy space, from Open Subsurface Data Universe (OSDU) to Internet of Things (IoT) to advanced data analytics platforms to the energy transition many companies are facing today. Learn more about our work with a leading oil and gas company by reading this case study. Recently we have delivered numerous OSDU integrated solutions for multiple customers. You can learn more about our offerings within OSDU here on our OSDU landing page and in this article about the Mercury release.

About Pariveda Solutions

Pariveda is a consulting firm solving complex technology and business problems by aligning our people-development focus with the mission of our clients. As an employee-owned company, our people are naturally curious, driven individuals comfortable with complexity. We are invested in helping our clients identify, architect and develop custom solutions to help their organization succeed now and into the future. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, we live and work in major cities across North America. To learn more about how we develop custom solutions to help organizations succeed, visit our website: www.parivedasolutions.com.

Pariveda Solutions and The Business of IT are trademarks of Pariveda Solutions, Inc., Dallas, Texas, USA.

Contact:

Leslie Garza

Leslie.Garza@parivedasolutions.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pariveda Solutions, Inc.