Rejuvenate Kidney Transplant Solutions announces new partnership to save lives through kidney transplantation

TOLEDO, Ohio, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rejuvenate Kidney Transplant Solutions announced today it has partnered with the Robert F. Kennedy Medical Plan to better manage chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients for its employee population. Rejuvenate Kidney Transplant Solutions exists to improve the lives of people suffering from CKD by providing earlier access to kidney transplantation and reducing or eliminating the need for dialysis. Its patented, employer-focused approach achieves significantly more transplants sooner than a company's historic average lowering healthcare costs and dramatically improving the quality of life for employees with CKD.

Michael A. Rees, MD, PhD, chief executive officer of Rejuvenate Kidney Transplant Solutions

Rejuvenate Kidney Transplant Solutions has created clear, demonstrable savings for self-funded employers.

"We are honored to partner with this organization that deeply cares about its employees to provide better access to kidney transplantation," said Dr. Michael Rees, CEO and founder of Rejuvenate Kidney Transplant Solutions.

The Robert F. Kennedy Medical Plan was established by Cesar Chavez and the United Farm Workers (UFW) in 1968 to serve farmworkers and their families, many of whom are Hispanic. According to the National Kidney Foundation, Hispanic people in the U.S. are 1.5 times more likely to suffer from kidney disease than other Americans.

Rejuvenate Kidney Transplant Solutions has tripled kidney transplant rates for large U.S. self-funded employers and their employees, and has created clear, demonstrable savings. Although dialysis can maintain a patient with kidney disease, on average kidney transplant recipients live at least 10 years longer than patients who remain on dialysis. In addition, dialysis costs self-funded employers three times the cost of kidney transplantation over time. Thus, the best care, and the least expensive care, for kidney failure is a kidney transplant.

"We are confident that by providing expert guidance to our workers for kidney care, we can improve their health and ensure they get extra years of life with their families," stated Patrick Pine, chief administrative officer at Robert F. Kennedy Medical Plan. "This goal aligns perfectly with why this trust exists – to improve the lives of farmworkers and their families."

About Rejuvenate Kidney Transplant Solutions

Rejuvenate Kidney Transplant Solutions is guided by an award-winning team of healthcare leaders – all pioneers in transplantation and healthcare innovation. Among these are transplant surgeon Michael Rees, MD, PhD, who pioneered global kidney paired donation into pay-it-forward, nonsimultaneous, altruistic donor-initiated chains; entrepreneur Simon Keith, who catapulted the worst performing organ procurement organization in the United States to the best in the world, and is also the first professional athlete to return to professional sport following a transplant; and, economist Alvin Roth, PhD, who was awarded the 2012 Nobel Memorial prize for his algorithm that revolutionized the pay-it-forward kidney exchange. Their innovations have helped more than 20,000 patients overcome barriers to kidney transplants and live longer, healthier, more productive lives.

Contact: Sue Finkam

sfinkam@rejuvenatehealthcare.com

317-614-5835

Rejuvenate Kidney Transplant Solutions (PRNewsfoto/Rejuvenate Kidney Transplant Solutions)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rejuvenate Healthcare