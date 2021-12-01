AccuWeather Network and Nielsen Enter into Multi-Year TV Measurement Agreement

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AccuWeather Global Weather Center — The AccuWeather Network announced it has entered into a multi-year agreement with Nielsen for cable TV measurement to help deepen AccuWeather's ability to profile its evolving audience, identify trends in viewer behaviors that may represent marketing or programming opportunities, and provide greater insights into engagement with agencies and advertisers who rely on Nielsen as a currency.

"With the recent expansion of our national footprint and linear audience, using Nielsen became more advantageous, both as a programming insights generator and as a transactional option," said Sarah Katt, General Manager of AccuWeather Network. "We know AccuWeather has a growing set of high value consumer segments, and this data will allow us to learn more about them and share that info with brands trying to connect with them."

"We're thrilled to be working with AccuWeather and are excited to support their continued success through our industry-leading TV Audience Measurement service," said Amilcar Perez, EVP, National Media Clients, Nielsen. "Now more than ever, it's important for our clients to understand and evaluate how consumers are engaging with their unique programming. We're confident that our Nielsen data will help AccuWeather not just demonstrate its value to marketers, but will also help them make more informed decisions about all aspects of their programming to help them achieve continued growth."

The AccuWeather Network, which reaches millions of viewers via Spectrum TV, DIRECTV, AT&T TV NOW, Verizon Fios, and Frontier cable as well as Philo and fuboTV, is a weather news channel, available nationally, that delivers the latest local and national breaking weather news coverage and forecast information as well as fascinating and dynamic weather news content, including hyper-local forecasts, advanced severe weather warnings and weather preparedness tips and tools.

AccuWeather Network has enjoyed significant growth in 2021. Today, the AccuWeather Network is available in 34 million+ households with new carriers continuously being added as demand for the most accurate weather source continues to climb.

Recently, AccuWeather Network was honored by trade publisher Cablefax with an industry award celebrating its achievements in producing superior weather content for cable television, winning the category of " Best Overall Content; Weather News for Hurricane Delta Eye Wall Live Coverage " and finishing as a finalist for "Best Live Virtual Event for AccuWeather Ready: 2020 Hurricane Season During COVID-19." In addition, the AccuWeather Network was also recognized with a 2020 Mid-Atlantic Emmy Award for Best Environment/Science – News Single Story or Series; Cynopsis Media "Best of the Best Awards" in 2019 in the categories of Best-Ad Supported Cable Network and Best Short Form Content; in 2018 for Best Short Form Content; and it was the recipient of the Telly Award for Best General News or Feature in 2019.

About AccuWeather

AccuWeather, recognized and documented as the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings in the world, has saved tens of thousands of lives, prevented hundreds of thousands of injuries and tens of billions of dollars in property damage. With global headquarters in State College, PA and other offices around the world, AccuWeather serves more than 1.5 billion people daily to help them plan their lives and get more out of their day through digital media properties, such as AccuWeather.com and mobile, as well as radio, television, newspapers, and the 24/7 AccuWeather Network channel and AccuWeather NOW streaming service. AccuWeather serves more than half of Fortune 500 companies and thousands of businesses globally. Additionally, AccuWeather produces and distributes news, weather content, and video for more than 180,000 third-party websites. Among AccuWeather's many innovative and award-winning features available free to the public are MinuteCast® forecasts with Minute by Minute® updates and Superior Accuracy ™, the patented AccuWeather RealFeel Temperature® current conditions, and AccuWeather RealImpact™ scale for Hurricanes. Dr. Joel N. Myers, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, established AccuWeather in 1962 and is considered the "father of modern commercial meteorology." Dr. Myers, a leading creative thinker and visionary, has been named "the most accurate man in weather" by The New York Times and one of the top entrepreneurs in American history by Entrepreneur's Encyclopedia of Entrepreneurs.

AccuWeather, RealFeel, MinuteCast, Minute by Minute, Minute by Minute Forecasts, and Up to the Minute are all registered trademarks of AccuWeather, Inc. AccuWeather RealFeel Temperature, RealFeel Shade, WinterCast, AccuWeatherIQ, AccuWeather RealImpact Scale, AccuWeather RI, AccuWeather MinuteCast, AccuWeather Network, and Superior Accuracy are all trademarks of AccuWeather, Inc. All other trademarks, product names and logos are the property of their respective owners.

The AccuWeather app for Android phone and tablet users is free at the Google Play store. The AccuWeather iOS app is free at the Apple store. Visit accuweather.com for additional information.

About Nielsen

Nielsen shapes the world's media and content as a global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics. Through our understanding of people and their behaviors across all channels and platforms, we empower our clients with independent and actionable intelligence so they can connect and engage with their audiences—now and into the future.

An S&P 500 company, Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) operates around the world in more than 55 countries. Learn more at www.nielsen.com or www.nielsen.com/investors and connect with us on social media.

View original content:

SOURCE Nielsen