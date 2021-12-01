AiDash incorporates in UK to Expedite Growth in New Markets Satellite- and AI-powered platform expands in UK in efforts to continue its mission to globalize sustainability management and mitigate climate change

LONDON, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AiDash , a leading provider of satellite- and AI-powered operations, maintenance and sustainability platforms, today announced the incorporation and opening of a new office in London, England. The new central London location will streamline operations with its existing customers in the UK and unlock the doors to expansion throughout the United Kingdom and Europe. AiDash paved the way for its London expansion with the debut of its Intelligent Sustainability Management System (ISMS) in partnership with National Grid, a leading energy provider, at the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference . The new platform helps AiDash customers reduce laborious ecological fieldwork through satellite- and AI-backed image analysis.

"London is the perfect place for AiDash to anchor itself in the UK as we gear up to make our technology available across Europe and all over the world," said Abhishek Singh, Co-founder and CEO of AiDash. "The need for integrated operations platforms that help organizations adhere to environmental regulations and meet sustainability goals is paramount as the effects of climate change become more severe. AiDash is proud to fulfill that need and make strides in mitigating climate change intercontinentally."

Opening an office in London marks another step towards AiDash's goal of being the global leader in satellite-powered sustainability management, vegetation management, and remote monitoring and survey offerings. The company will serve as a key resource for organizations with large landholdings in the UK, as the country rolls out new environmental legislation to mandate at least a 10 percent net gain in biodiversity for all new developments and raise the imperative of land sustainability across many sectors.

In the UK, AiDash will focus on ISMS, furthering its mission of making the utility, energy, mining, construction, water and wastewater, and transport industries more sustainable and resilient using the power of satellite and AI. ISMS eliminates the need for antiquated, inefficient ground surveying methods and replaces them with systematic mapping, planning, land enhancement assessment and biodiversity quantification powered by AI.

The AiDash team is looking to add 10–20 people based in London to its world-class team with the opening of its new office. Data scientists, engineers, ecologists and business professionals are encouraged to apply via our Careers Page.

About AiDash

AiDash is an AI-first vertical SaaS company enabling satellite and AI powered operations, maintenance and sustainability for industries with geographically distributed assets. AiDash uses high-resolution multispectral and SAR data from the world's leading satellite constellations that are fed into its proprietary AI models to make timely predictions at scale. These AI models empower AiDash's full-stack applications that transform O&M for utility, energy, transportation, water and wastewater, mining and construction companies. For more, visit www.aidash.com .

