Vitrolife announces changes to the executive management team after the acquisition of Igenomix

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As announced on 30 November, 2021, Vitrolife AB (publ) completed the acquisition of Igenomix, as a result, changes will be made to the executive management team effective 1 January, 2022.

The executive management team will from 1 January, 2022, consist of:



Thomas Axelsson, President and Chief Executive Officer



Group Functions:

Francisco Jiménez, SVP Strategy & Corporate Development

Karin Koritz Russberg, SVP HR & Sustainability

Carlos Simón, Chief Scientific Officer

Patrik Tolf, Chief Financial Officer



Business Areas:

Claus Bisgaard, SVP Vitrolife Technology

Ricardo Capella, SVP Igenomix

Maria Forss, SVP Vitrolife Consumables



Business Functions:

Rickard Ericsson, SVP Vitrolife Sales & Marketing

Francisco Rodriguez, SVP Igenomix Affiliates

Gothenburg, December 1, 2021

VITROLIFE AB (publ)

Thomas Axelsson, CEO

