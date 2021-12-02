Gong Unveils Centralized Platform for Revenue Teams Company launches the Gong Reality Platform™ including new products and ecosystem integrations to drive productivity and effectiveness for revenue professionals

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong, the revenue intelligence pioneer leveraging artificial intelligence to transform revenue and customer-facing teams, today previewed new products and ecosystem integrations that solidify its status as the platform for revenue teams. The company will introduce new products in 2022 including Gong Assist™ for increased productivity through automated task management and Reality-Based Forecasting for more streamlined forecasting. Gong also introduced Gong Collective™ for more robust insights based on data from other critical revenue systems.

These moves come as the Gong Reality Platform™ – which captures and analyzes customer interactions and makes recommendations based on those interactions – continues to improve the performance of customer-facing teams. Gong's platform has been ranked the top software product based on worldwide customer reviews, twice made the list of top 100 private cloud companies in the world and is listed as one of the fast-growing private companies in the U.S.

As its reputation has grown, Gong has become a hub – a powerful platform where sales reps, management and others collaborate, streamline work and get data-based advice on critical next steps. The new products and capabilities deepen Gong's reputation as the source of reality and include:

Gong Assist™: Gong already aids productivity by recommending actions that help teams focus on critical, revenue-generating tasks. New capabilities go further and automate more time-consuming, low-value tasks. For example, instead of simply reminding sales reps to set up a meeting or send an email, Gong will draft the email and meeting invite that the rep can then send. In another example, Gong Assist will remind the sales rep to congratulate a contact on a role change. Gong Assist frees time for more value-add work such as building deeper customer relationships.

Reality-Based Forecasting: Gong's new forecasting product provides streamlined, bottoms-up forecasting and a fuller look at revenue trends. Using this product, sales reps and management can input forecasts directly in Gong, adding important reality and context without having to move to different applications or spreadsheets. It also reminds reps and others to update forecasts based on customer interactions that have been captured and analyzed by Gong.

Gong Collective™: Gong is broadening, deepening and enhancing links with key third-party applications, creating more value and enhanced productivity. Among the more than 100 companies in the Gong Collective, notable integrations – current and upcoming – include:

DocuSign, the leading electronic signature and agreement cloud, makes sales contracts and other important documents seamlessly available within Gong. In addition to information on document engagement, Gong will alert teams if a deal has progressed and no sales contract exists or has being drafted.

Slack 's channel-based messaging system is used by millions to align their revenue teams. Now with Slack Connect, sales professionals can communicate with their customers directly in private Slack channels, and those conversations and insights are ingested in Gong as an additional signal.

Highspot and Seismic , leading sales enablement platforms, allow sales professionals to easily send the most relevant content to prospects. Gong tracks how and when each asset is viewed in order to help customer-facing teams engage effectively and keep deals moving forward.

"Gong and Slack create that digital sales floor where revenue leaders can confidently manage sales teams — motivating and mentoring sales reps remotely, forecasting more accurately, engaging with customers effectively, and closing business more efficiently in a hybrid sales environment," said Brad Armstrong, SVP of Business Development at Slack.

"Gong has created raving fans by optimizing the performance of customer-facing teams," said Amit Bendov, CEO of Gong. "Our new products only add to this value, making the Gong Reality Platform an even more valuable, centralized destination for teams to be successful."

The new features for more robust forecasting, enhanced productivity and deeper, more seamless third-party integrations will be available in 2022.

For more information watch the keynote live, or register to receive the recording, at www.celebrate.gong.io.

About Gong

Gong unlocks reality to help people and companies reach their full potential. Gong empowers customer-facing teams to take advantage of their most valuable assets – customer interactions, which the Gong platform automatically captures and analyzes. Gong then delivers insights at scale, empowering revenue and go-to-market teams to determine the best actions for winning outcomes. Over 2,000 innovative companies like Morningstar Inc., Paychex, LinkedIn, Shopify, Slack, SproutSocial, Twilio, and Zillow trust Gong to power their customer reality. Gong is a private company headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information visit www.gong.io.

