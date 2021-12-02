Isotropic Systems Appoints HR expert Dara McCann as Chief People Officer

READING, England, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Isotropic Systems, the leading provider of transformational next-generation multi-link satellite terminals, today announced that HR expert Dara McCann has been appointed as Chief People Officer to lead human resources in preparation for scaling into manufacturing, operations and global service delivery. Dara's areas of expertise include start-ups, building high performance teams, driving change, and working to define and embed culture.

Dara McCann, Chief People Officer, Isotropic Systems

Formerly the EVP of HR & Organisation Development at O3b and EVP of HR and Culture Transformation for SES Networks (one of Isotropic Systems' strategic investors), McCann's ten years in-depth experience of building high-performance teams within the satellite industry will prove itself to be an invaluable benefit to Isotropic Systems as they continue to scale up and launch transformational new technology for satellite communications.

"Isotropic is innovating across several industry domains and that brings the need to attract the very best global talent. Joining Isotropic Systems at this stage in their development allows me to build on the already strong culture of innovation and customer focus, developing our talented team to create a world-class global company." says Dara McCann.

A Fellow of the Royal Chartered Institute of Human Resources and with over 25 years of HR experience, 10 of which have been in the Satellite industry, McCann's expertise in building high performance teams and maximizing workforce efficiency are especially crucial now. With the commercial launch on track for rollout in 2022, the company expects to significantly scale up the current workforce in the next 12 months, adding additional resources to the rapidly expanding teams in the U.S and the UK.

"Dara is an extraordinary addition to the Senior Leadership Team at Isotropic Systems. We are preparing to scale across research and development, productization, new product introductions, contract manufacturing, global sales and business development, service delivery and more. Dara's experience of scaling high-growth companies, staffing with diverse talent, and ensuring equal opportunities will be a powerful asset for the company." said John Finney, Isotropic Systems Founder & CEO.

About Isotropic Systems

With offices in the UK and U.S., Isotropic Systems is developing the world's first multi-service, high-bandwidth, low power, fully integrated high throughput terminals designed to support the satellite industry to 'reach beyond' traditional markets and acquire new customers with a full suite of high throughput services. The company's team of industry experts and scientists has pioneered several firsts in satellite terminal design resulting in a line of terminals that are customizable to meet the performance, cost and power requirements of countless applications – from the most complex government defense systems and mobile backhaul solutions capable of extending 5G, to next-gen connected experiences aboard commercial airliners, cruise ships, offshore rigs, and even small fishing boats at sea.

Investors in Isotropic Systems include Boeing HorizonX Global Ventures, SES and Promus Ventures through its Luxembourg based space investment fund, Orbital Ventures, Seraphim Capital, Firmament Ventures, Space Angels and family office investors such as Waterlow Management Limited. Further information is available at www.isotropicsystems.com

