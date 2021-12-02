Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics Expands to Oklahoma, Opening Two New Locations Texas-based company expands national presence with two new offices in Oklahoma City and Moore

DLC, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics, the fastest-growing dental service organization in the country, opened its first out-of-state location on 39th St. in Oklahoma City on Monday, August 30, 2021. This national expansion marks an exciting milestone for Jefferson, which started with a single office in Dallas in 1967. On December 6, 2021, the company's second Oklahoma office opens in Moore, OK.

Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics’ Moore office is located at 780 SW 19th St, on the south side of 19th St, half a mile west off I-35 next to Potbelly’s Sandwich Shop.

"With a longstanding history and more than 70 locations throughout Texas, we're excited to offer our 5-Star Patient Experience to our neighbor, Oklahoma," says Mick McCormick, CEO of Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics. "We have the best doctors and teams in the industry and are ready to serve the OKC community."

The Oklahoma City office is located at 3625 NW 39th St. in the Portland Plaza Shopping Center, and Jefferson Dental's Moore office at 780 SW 19th St is located on the south side of 19th St., half a mile west off I-35 at exit 116, next to Potbelly Sandwich Shop. Both offices provide affordable general, specialty, and cosmetic dental services, and soon, orthodontics.

Driven by their commitment to provide high-quality care to the Oklahoma City community, Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics invested double the industry average to build out each new office.

Patients can expect to find state-of-the-art facilities with cutting-edge technology, including the iTero® Element™ Intraoral 3D Dental Scanner. This high-tech scanner takes 6,000 images per second and creates a 3D model of the patient's mouth.

"With the best technology available, Jefferson Dental patients are able to see exactly what their dentist sees. This helps us build lifelong relationships that are based on trust and transparency." - Adam Arnette, Chief Marketing Officer of Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics

To celebrate the grand opening of their new Oklahoma offices, Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics is offering limited-time specials, including:

$100 off treatment of $800+¹

Free whitening trays (a $375 value)²

Free exam, x-rays and 3D scan³

Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics committed to constantly elevating patient care, service, affordability, and convenience to ensure its communities live better lives. Both offices uphold that commitment with flexible hours, including convenient appointments in the morning, afternoon, evening, and select Saturdays. For more information about hours of operation and services, to take advantage of these limited-time specials or to schedule an appointment, visit www.jeffersondentalclinics.com/OKC .

In the coming months, the company plans to expand its presence in Oklahoma, with an additional Oklahoma City location and a new office in Midwest City. Look for information on these new locations in the coming months!

¹ For self-pay patients who spend $800 or more on general dentistry treatments, excluding preventative care, now-December 31, 2021. Cannot be combined with other discounts. Does not apply to insurance. Not redeemable for cash/credit. One discount per person.

² Subject to dental clearance. Must complete a cleaning. Does not apply to Medicare/Medicaid.

³ Routine exams, including X-rays, 3D scan, and doctor evaluation, are free with most insurance plans. If the exam is not covered or you do not have insurance, exams, x-rays and scans are free with the Jefferson Dental Savings Plan, starting at $29/year.

ABOUT JEFFERSON DENTAL & ORTHODONTICS:

Since opening their first office in 1967, the Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics team has stayed true to their founding value - "our care changes people's lives." From the founding office in Dallas' Oak Cliff area to the newest additions in Oklahoma City and Moore, Jefferson serves the ever-changing communities that they call home. Though it has evolved over the past several decades, Jefferson's dedication to delivering affordable general, specialty, cosmetic, and orthodontic services has not. With a commitment to quality and affordability, Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics is the dental provider and educator of choice for thousands of families every year. Learn how Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics can give you a Reason to Smile at jeffersondental.com.

