Kirkland's Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kirkland's, Inc. (Nasdaq: KIRK) ("Kirkland's" or the "Company"), a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings, announced financial results for the 13 and 39-week periods ended October 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Summary vs. Prior Year Quarter

Net sales decreased 2.0% to $143.6 million , with 3.1% fewer stores

Comparable sales decreased 0.7%, including an e-commerce increase of 7.3%

Gross profit margin decreased 140 basis points to 34.7%

Earnings per diluted share was $0.51 compared to $0.82

Adjusted earnings per diluted share was $0.51 compared to $0.66

EBITDA was $14.1 million compared to $18.9 million

Adjusted EBITDA was $14.8 million compared to $18.7 million

Operating income was $9.0 million compared to $13.1 million

Cash balance of $26.5 million with no outstanding debt; total liquidity of $100.9 million

Share repurchases of $16.5 million in the quarter

Store count at quarter end of 369

Management Commentary

"While the third quarter had its challenges, we remain confident in our overall position as we continue executing upon our long-term transformation strategy," said Steve "Woody" Woodward, president and CEO of Kirkland's. "We experienced softer than expected sales in the final weeks of the quarter but ended with an 8.4% two-year comparable sales increase. We continue to navigate the broader macro issues related to supply chain and labor constraints, which affected year-over-year profitability. Stripping away the incremental freight costs in our supply chain, we continued to achieve gross margin expansion.

"Looking at our results through the end of November, we were impacted by inconsistent traffic patterns and broader supply chain constraints. During Black Friday, we saw in-store traffic remain relatively flat on a year-over-year basis, but there was a meaningful decline in e-commerce traffic, which led to a total sales comp decline for the first month of the fiscal fourth quarter. Given our third quarter results, along with continued supply chain headwinds and choppy sales patterns, we are revising our outlook for the remainder of the year.

"Despite these headwinds, we are excited about the progress we've been making as we enter 2022. We've started a brand awareness campaign ahead of our rebranding launch to Kirkland's Home, which we expect to take place in the first quarter of 2022. Additionally, we are working to strengthen our digital capabilities within the e-commerce site to further enhance the omnichannel experience for our customers. We are also prioritizing our in-store floor layouts for new furniture and outdoor product assortments that we are rolling out in the first half of the year. We believe having a strong furniture and outdoor merchandise mix will help mitigate our seasonal reliance on holiday shopping and help drive new customer growth going forward.

"Overall, we remain on track to achieve our long-term financial targets and are firmly committed to the strategic initiatives we've set forth. Our commitment to optimizing our merchandising assortment, stabilizing margins and driving profitable growth has not wavered, and we firmly believe we are on track to become a high-performance specialty home furnishing retailer with quality products at affordable price points. Although we don't have a clear indication of when supply chain constraints will subside, we are experiencing strong sell-through with the new product assortments that we are able to get to our floor, which gives us further confidence that our merchandise transformation is working and resonating with consumers. We believe we have the necessary infrastructure and team in place to continue executing upon our strategy, ultimately driving long-term shareholder value."

Revised Fourth Quarter 2021 Outlook

The Company now expects a mid-to-high-single-digit same-store sales decrease for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 and a mid-single digit same-store sales increase for fiscal 2021. With the expected sales decline and freight impact, the Company anticipates earnings in the fourth quarter to be lower than the prior-year period, while still expecting year-over-year earnings growth of approximately 50% for fiscal 2021.

Strategic Initiatives and Financial Targets

Kirkland's key strategic initiatives include:

Accelerating product development to reinforce quality and relevancy as the Company continues its transformation into a specialty retailer where customers are able to furnish their entire home on a budget;

Bolstering its omni-channel strategy via website enhancements, more focused marketing spend, an expanded online assortment, and an improved in-store experience;

Improving the customer experience with the Company's re-launched loyalty program, extended credit options and broadened delivery options; and

Utilizing its leaner infrastructure to be nimbler to changes in consumer preference and buying behaviors.

Kirkland's annual financial targets include:

Comparable sales growth, driven by e-commerce, merchandise improvements and brick-and-mortar store productivity . The Company expects e-commerce to continue to grow as a percent of its total business to over 50% of sales. The Company also intends to focus on improving the contribution of its remaining store base, which is an integral part of its omni-channel strategy and supports improved profitability of its e-commerce sales.

Increasing gross margin by continuing with the Company's current discipline of limited promotional offers, expanding direct sourcing, improving supply chain efficiency and reducing occupancy costs . With improved merchandise quality and to support a better customer experience, the Company will continue to move towards more targeted promotions. Direct sourcing is expected to increase from approximately 20% of purchases in 2020 to 70% by 2025. With these improvements, continued efficiencies in the Company's supply chain and lower occupancy costs, Kirkland's goal is to improve its annual gross profit margin to a mid-to-high 30% range over the next one-to-two years.

Improving profitability by leveraging the leaner infrastructure with comparable sales growth . The Company believes its ideal store count should be approximately 350 stores with additional opportunities for more favorable rent terms during ongoing lease renewals. With approximately $45 million in annualized operating expenses eliminated from the business in 2020, the Company expects annual EBITDA as a percent of sales to be in the low-to-mid double-digit range in the next one-to-two years and annual operating income as a percentage of sales to be in the high-single-digit range in the next one-to-two years.

Maintaining adequate liquidity and generating free cash flow while continuing to invest in key strategic initiatives and returning excess cash to Kirkland's shareholders.

The key strategic initiatives and financial targets are based on current information as of December 2, 2021, and are dependent on, among other things, consumer preferences, economic conditions and Kirkland's own successful execution of these initiatives. The information on which these initiatives and financial targets is based is subject to change, and investors are cautioned that the Company may update the initiatives and targets, or any portion thereof, at any time for any reason.

About Kirkland's, Inc.

Kirkland's, Inc. is a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States, currently operating 369 stores in 35 states as well as an e-commerce website, www.kirklands.com. The Company's stores present a curated selection of distinctive merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, fragrances, and other home decorating items. The Company's stores offer an extensive assortment of holiday merchandise during seasonal periods. The Company provides its customers an engaging shopping experience characterized by affordable home décor and inspirational design ideas. This combination of quality and stylish merchandise, value pricing and a stimulating online and store experience allows customers to furnish their home on a budget. More information can be found at www.kirklands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in this release, including all statements related to future initiatives, financial goals and expectations or beliefs regarding any future period, are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to the finalization of the Company's quarterly financial and accounting procedures. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Kirkland's actual results to differ materially from forecasted results. Those risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks associated with the Company's progress and anticipated progress towards its long-term objective and the success of its plans in response to the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic, the spread of COVID-19 and its impact on the Company's revenues and supply chain, risks associated with COVID-19 and the governments responses to it, the impact of store closures, the effectiveness of the Company's marketing campaigns, risks related to changes in U.S. policy related to imported merchandise, particularly with regard to the impact of tariffs on goods imported from China and strategies undertaken to mitigate such impact, the Company's ability to retain its senior management team, continued volatility in the price of the Company's common stock, the competitive environment in the home décor industry in general and in Kirkland's specific market areas, inflation, fluctuations in cost and availability of inventory, interruptions in supply chain and distribution systems, including our e-commerce systems and channels, the ability to control employment and other operating costs, availability of suitable retail locations and other growth opportunities, disruptions in information technology systems including the potential for security breaches of Kirkland's or its customers' information, seasonal fluctuations in consumer spending, and economic conditions in general. Those and other risks are more fully described in Kirkland's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 26, 2021 and subsequent reports. Forward-looking statements included in this release are made as of the date of this release. Any changes in assumptions or factors on which such statements are based could produce materially different results. Kirkland's disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events or developments.

KIRKLAND'S, INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share data)





13-Week Period Ended





October 30,



October 31,





2021



2020

Net sales

$ 143,630



$ 146,609

Cost of sales



93,817





93,738

Gross profit



49,813





52,871

Operating expenses:















Compensation and benefits



19,549





21,343

Other operating expenses



19,145





16,682

Depreciation (exclusive of depreciation included in cost of sales)



1,655





1,613

Asset impairment



444





177

Total operating expenses



40,793





39,815

Operating income



9,020





13,056

Other (income) expense, net



(9)





9

Income before income taxes



9,029





13,047

Income tax expense



1,800





691

Net income

$ 7,229



$ 12,356

Earnings per share:















Basic

$ 0.54



$ 0.87

Diluted

$ 0.51



$ 0.82

Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic



13,405





14,249

Diluted



14,268





15,075



KIRKLAND'S, INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data)





39-Week Period Ended





October 30,



October 31,





2021



2020

Net sales

$ 381,989



$ 348,578

Cost of sales



252,223





249,751

Gross profit



129,766





98,827

Operating expenses:















Compensation and benefits



60,326





60,157

Other operating expenses



52,491





44,843

Depreciation (exclusive of depreciation included in cost of sales)



4,898





4,683

Asset impairment



754





9,027

Total operating expenses



118,469





118,710

Operating income (loss)



11,297





(19,883)

Other (income) expense, net



(3)





212

Income (loss) before income taxes



11,300





(20,095)

Income tax benefit (expense)



1,726





(15,650)

Net income (loss)

$ 9,574



$ (4,445)

Earnings (loss) per share:















Basic

$ 0.69



$ (0.31)

Diluted

$ 0.64



$ (0.31)

Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic



13,955





14,121

Diluted



14,953





14,121



KIRKLAND'S, INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands)





October 30,



January 30,



October 31,





2021



2021



2020

ASSETS























Current assets:























Cash and cash equivalents

$ 26,475



$ 100,337



$ 37,189

Inventories, net



115,671





62,083





83,874

Income taxes receivable



523





162





5,441

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



9,647





8,116





9,586

Total current assets



152,316





170,698





136,090

Property and equipment, net



52,850





63,410





68,140

Operating lease right-of-use assets



128,169





147,334





156,924

Other assets



6,548





5,670





5,831

Total assets

$ 339,883



$ 387,112



$ 366,985

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY























Current liabilities:























Accounts payable

$ 68,349



$ 55,173



$ 53,339

Accrued expenses



28,593





37,454





27,037

Operating lease liabilities



41,763





44,973





46,015

Total current liabilities



138,705





137,600





126,391

Operating lease liabilities



120,095





148,976





159,030

Other liabilities



5,320





5,614





8,147

Total liabilities



264,120





292,190





293,568

Net shareholders' equity



75,763





94,922





73,417

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 339,883



$ 387,112



$ 366,985



KIRKLAND'S, INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)





39-Week Period Ended





October 30,



October 31,





2021



2020

Cash flows from operating activities:















Net income (loss)

$ 9,574



$ (4,445)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) provided by operating

activities:















Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment



15,535





17,810

Amortization of debt issue costs



69





70

Asset impairment



754





9,027

(Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment



(23)





104

Stock-based compensation expense



1,321





912

Deferred income taxes



—





1,525

Changes in assets and liabilities:















Inventories, net



(53,588)





10,800

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(1,531)





(3,124)

Accounts payable



12,588





(4,735)

Accrued expenses



(8,373)





(1,704)

Income taxes receivable



(849)





(5,230)

Operating lease assets and liabilities



(12,876)





(7,091)

Other assets and liabilities



(1,291)





570

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities



(38,690)





14,489



















Cash flows from investing activities:















Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



44





168

Capital expenditures



(5,162)





(7,580)

Net cash used in investing activities



(5,118)





(7,412)



















Cash flows from financing activities:















Borrowings on revolving line of credit



—





40,000

Repayments on revolving line of credit



—





(40,000)

Refinancing costs



—





(15)

Cash used in net share settlement of stock options and restricted stock units



(379)





(52)

Proceeds received from employee stock option exercises



146





12

Employee stock purchases



—





35

Repurchase and retirement of common stock



(29,821)





—

Net cash used in financing activities



(30,054)





(20)



















Cash and cash equivalents:















Net (decrease) increase



(73,862)





7,057

Beginning of the period



100,337





30,132

End of the period

$ 26,475



$ 37,189



















Supplemental schedule of non-cash activities:















Non-cash accruals for purchases of property and equipment

$ 984



$ 414



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited consolidated condensed financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this earnings release and the related earnings conference call contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share. These measures are not in accordance with, and are not intended as alternatives to, GAAP financial measures. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing our financial results and believes that they provide useful information to analysts and investors, as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, in evaluating our operational performance.

The Company defines EBITDA as net income or loss before interest, provision for income tax, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA with non-GAAP adjustments and adjusted operating income (loss) as operating income (loss) with non-GAAP adjustments. The Company defines adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share by adjusting the applicable GAAP financial measures for non-GAAP adjustments.

Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standard meanings prescribed by GAAP. Use of these terms may differ from similar measures reported by other companies. Each non-GAAP financial measure has its limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP.

The following table shows a reconciliation of operating income (loss) to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss) for the 13 week and 39 week periods ended October 30, 2021 and October 31, 2020 and a reconciliation of net income (loss) and diluted earnings (loss) per share to adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share for the 13 week and 39 week periods ended October 30, 2021 and October 31, 2020:

KIRKLAND'S, INC. UNAUDITED NON-GAAP MEASURE RECONCILIATION (In thousands, except per share data)





13-Week Period Ended



39-Week Period Ended





October 30,

2021



October 31,

2020



October 30,

2021



October 31,

2020

Operating income (loss)

$ 9,020



$ 13,056



$ 11,297



$ (19,883)

Depreciation and amortization



5,049





5,824





15,535





17,810

EBITDA



14,069





18,880





26,832





(2,073)

Non-GAAP adjustments:































Closed store and lease termination costs in cost of sales(1)



(126)





(752)





(1,632)





(695)

Asset impairment(2)



444





177





754





9,027

Stock-based compensation expense(3)



438





276





1,321





912

Severance charges(4)



2





10





293





890

Other costs included in operating expenses(5)



—





70





—





204

Total adjustments in operating expenses



884





533





2,368





11,033

Total non-GAAP adjustments



758





(219)





736





10,338

Adjusted EBITDA



14,827





18,661





27,568





8,265

Depreciation and amortization



5,049





5,824





15,535





17,810

Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 9,778



$ 12,837



$ 12,033



$ (9,545)



































Net income (loss)

$ 7,229



$ 12,356



$ 9,574



$ (4,445)

Non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax:































Closed store and lease termination costs in cost of sales(1)



(90)





(577)





(1,229)





(533)

Asset impairment(2)



334





121





568





6,927

Stock-based compensation expense, including tax impact(3)



277





196





427





1,082

Severance charges(4)



—





6





220





683

Other costs included in operating expenses(5)



—





54





—





155

Total adjustments in operating expenses



611





377





1,215





8,847

Tax valuation allowance(6)



(409)





(2,431)





(519)





3,040

CARES Act - net operating loss carry back(7)



—





268





—





(14,328)

Total non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax



112





(2,363)





(533)





(2,974)

Adjusted net income (loss)

$ 7,341



$ 9,993



$ 9,041



$ (7,419)



































Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.51



$ 0.82



$ 0.64



$ (0.31)

Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.51



$ 0.66



$ 0.60



$ (0.53)



































Diluted weighted average shares outstanding



14,268





15,075





14,953





14,121







(1) Costs associated with closed stores and lease termination costs, including gains on lease terminations, amounts paid to third parties for rent reduction negotiations and lease termination fees paid to landlords for store closings. (2) Impairment charges include both right-of-use asset and property and equipment impairment charges. (3) Stock-based compensation expense includes amounts expensed related to equity incentive plans. (4) Severance charges include expenses related to severance agreements. This also includes permanent store closure compensation costs. (5) Other costs include lease negotiation fees associated with corporate rent reduction. (6) To remove the impact of the change in the Company's valuation allowance against deferred tax assets. (7) To remove the impact of the income tax benefit recorded in fiscal 2020 related to the carry back of fiscal 2019 and estimated fiscal 2020 federal net operating losses to prior periods as permitted under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

