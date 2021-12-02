Optevo Collaborations Transform Workplace Productivity & Employee Experience

DENVER, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Optevo's new platform release, designed for the hybrid workplace, empowers autonomy for flexibility and allows you to leverage your best investment, your people, to support a better way of doing business.

Optevo innovation fosters a work-life synergy that allows your employees to be their authentic selves all the time – regardless of location or work style. It’s about empowering meaningful – efficient work that aligns with your teams’ talents, beliefs, and personal goals, not just with the business need for a paycheck. The New Style of Work by Optevo fosters the latest in hybrid working and employee experience.

The company has identified that technology has changed how people work--and they're ready to help businesses update their digital workplaces with tools that will put productivity and team focus back into alignment. This is why the company created its newest software suite, which includes features like Unlimited Digital Work Pods and advanced collaboration tools. With this innovative design, employees can be more productive while also maintaining better communication with their customers, partners, and teams.

According to Gartner, "Digital workplace leaders have renewed momentum to achieve their goals, drive digital workplace programs and transform the way people work. People are key to this transformation. Leaders should recognize that people want to be ‍Happier, Faster, and ‍Smarter."

Employee experience is an integral part of a company's success, and Optevo understands the need to create an integrated space for ideas, creativity, autonomy, and comprehensive functionality.

About Optevo

Optevo helps both individuals and teams get work done by simplifying how and when a workforce engages in getting that work done. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA, customers rely on Optevo's cloud-based software solution to manage everything from organizational initiatives, product launches, customer engagements to mission-critical governmental multi-disciplinary campaigns. Optevo empowers the basics of great teamwork, work culture, and customer engagement by removing the complexity of communication and collaborative work. For more information, visit www.optevo.com .

