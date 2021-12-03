Energy Alert
PBF Logistics to attend Wells Fargo Midstream, Utility and Renewable Symposium

Published: Dec. 3, 2021

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) announced today that the partnership's management will be participating in the Wells Fargo Midstream, Utility and Renewable Symposium on December 9, 2021.

PBF Logistics Logo (PRNewsfoto/PBF Logistics LP)

About PBF Logistics LP
PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX), headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, is a fee-based, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by PBF Energy Inc. to own or lease, operate, develop and acquire crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets.

SOURCE PBF Logistics LP

