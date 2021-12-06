Weber Shandwick Appoints Lewis Williams To Drive Brand Impact

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weber Shandwick, one of the world's leading global communications and marketing solutions firms, today announced the appointment of Lewis Williams as EVP, head of brand impact. A 30-year advertising industry veteran, Williams joins Weber Shandwick from multicultural marketing agency Burrell Communications, where he served as Chief Creative Officer for 15 years, overseeing the development of award-winning campaigns for global brands including McDonald's, Toyota, Google and P&G.

At Weber Shandwick, Williams will lead Brand Impact, a new business-side role designed to work in partnership with client experience, creative and strategy teams to drive deeper impact and cultural relevance for brands navigating changing consumer expectations and behaviors. Additionally, Williams will be embedded in some of the agency's largest clients and play a key role in talent development and new business.

"Lewis brings seasoned business leadership and a keen understanding of the shifting cultural, societal and media landscape," said Sung Chang, Chief Impact Officer, Weber Shandwick. "Not only has he been on the frontlines solving challenges for some of the world's largest brands, he's also informed high-level business strategy as an executive leader for the better part of his career. He understands how to build purpose into brands and that is why we're thrilled to have him on board."

Throughout his career, Williams has cultivated extensive expertise across all digital and traditional mediums and has led the development and execution of business-building, multi-platform creative, particularly for ethnic and multicultural audiences.

"My best work has always come from a place of connection to people, and I have great admiration for the way that Weber Shandwick reaches audiences in fresh and innovative ways with an earned sensibility at the core," Williams said. "I'm very excited to partner with the agency's teams and clients to deliver empathetic, business-building and culturally relevant work."

His work has earned coveted industry awards and recognition from The One Show, the Clio Awards, the Effie Awards and Communication Arts. Additionally, he was featured as one of Adweek's Creative 100 and served on the 2021 Cannes Lions PR jury. He is a member of the American Association of Advertising Agencies, as well as the Chicago Advertising Federation and co-runs The One Club's ONE School, a portfolio program for Black creatives. Prior to his role at Burrell Communications, he was SVP, creative director at Leo Burnett.

